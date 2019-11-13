Victoria East’s Bryce Tomasek has run his way to college.
The senior cross country and track athlete signed with NCAA, Division I Dallas Baptist University on Wednesday afternoon inside the East library.
Tomasek chose DBU due to his strong Christian faith.
His plans after college are to enter the ministry.
“I’ve been looking at all of the Baptist schools because I’ve been wanting to go into ministry,” Tomasek said. “I started to see how dedicated DBU was to their cross country and track teams. DBU puts God first and that is a big deal for me.”
Tomasek qualified for the area track meet as a junior last season. He qualified for the regional cross country meet this fall. He also ran a personal best 16 minute, 55 second 5K at the Kempner Classic cross country meet in Sugar Land.
“To be a cross country runner takes a lot of self discipline, sacrifice, time, and patience,” said East cross country coach Jennifer Gantt. “Bryce has definitely put a lot of effort into the sport.”
Bryce made up his mind his sophomore year that running in college was a goal he wanted to achieve.
“During his sophomore year, he started talking about running in college,” Gantt said. “He picked up his mileage, attended running camps and started watching what he ate. He really became a student of the sport.”
Tomasek credits his father, Darrell, for introducing him to the sport and inspiring him to succeed.
“I started running when I was nine years old because my dad did,” Tomasek said. “He was my primary inspiration to run.”
