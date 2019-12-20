Hannah Tyler came to Victoria East as a freshman not knowing what to expect.
Transitioning from Howell Middle school to varsity play was a lot different than she expected.
“I experienced faster game play,” Tyler said. “Everybody was moving around quicker and at first, it was overwhelming. But coming back as a sophomore, it’s given me more experience that other girls didn’t have.”
Tyler spent hours in the gym during the offseason and her hard work is starting to pay off.
With injuries to the team early in the season, Tyler got the start at point guard and quickly contributed to the teams’ early success.
Tyler’s recent contribution was a 14 point performance in the Lady Titans’ 78-50 District 30-5A win over Corpus Christi Moody on Friday afternoon at the East gym.
Tyler also added seven assists and four steals.
The win improved East to 14-5 overall and a 4-1 in district play.
“It took a lot of hard work to get to the position I am now,” Tyler said. “Coming from last year, I have a lot more confidence while dribbling the basketball and I feel like that’s helped me a lot this year.”
Victoria East’s Hannah Tyler on playing point guard as a sophomore. Tyler finished with 14 points in the Lady Titans’ district win over Moody. pic.twitter.com/T0VyNVm8R1— Rey Castillo (@reycastillo361) December 20, 2019
East coach Yulonda Wimbish-North has also taken notice of Tyler’s hustle throughout the early part of the season.
“We knew she was going to play more and we gradually eased her in to playing that point guard spot,” Wimbish-North said. “With Zakari getting injured early in the season, we moved her in there and she’s responded to the call. As you noticed today, she had a solid game.”
Perry was back in action against the Lady Trojans and didn’t need long to find her shot.
Like Tyler, Perry also finished with 14 points in the win.
“We really look for each other on the court and we work together as a team,” Perry said. “We’ve been pushing the ball and that’s what we do best.”
Victoria East’s Zakari Perry after the Lady Titans’ 78-50 District 30-5A win over CC Moody. @PerryZakari pic.twitter.com/0kR8qPcFzx— Rey Castillo (@reycastillo361) December 20, 2019
East took control from the start and never looked back.
The Lady Titans got a lift early from Tyler, Perry, Brandalyn Rice and Leilani Wimbish-Gay.
Wimbish-Gay scored 12 of her 16 points in the first half to help give her team a 47-21 halftime lead.
Rice and Perry provided most of the scoring in the third quarter to pace East’s offense.
Rice finished with 16 points to share the team-lead with Wimbish-Gay.
“Our commitment to press and play full court man-to-man has been the biggest difference,” Wimbish-North said. “We haven’t really done it like we are doing now, and they are committing to it. We’ve done it the whole year, and we’ve had a different record because of it.”
The Lady Titans continue play Dec. 26-27 at the Aggieland Classic.
District play will resume Jan. 3 against Corpus Christi Carroll.
“We have to keep working hard,” Tyler said. “Every practice, every game. We have to get in the gym and get shots up.”
“I want us to stay together and push harder and harder,” Perry added. “We have to work hard and practice so when we play bigger teams, we will be ready.”
District 30-5A Girls
Victoria East 78, Corpus Christi Moody 50
Points: (VE) Hannah Tyler 14, Giani Wimbish-Gay 7, Azlyn Rodriguez 2, Renae Mendieta 7, Alayeh Bryant 2, Leilani Wimbish-Gay 16, Zakari Perry 14, Brandlyn Rice 16. (M) Charmie Calpo 10, Sylvia Ozuna 13, Ariana Capo 2, Lidia Lowe 7, Kassity Gerty 1, Savannah Trammell 3, Emarie Narvaez 9, Khyrei Morgan 4. Halftime: Victoria East 47-21. 3-Pointers: Tyler 2. Records: East 14-5, 4-1; Moody 8-10, 1-2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.