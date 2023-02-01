Jadon Williams was sitting on his couch two weeks ago with a friend when his phone rang.
It was Drew Coleman Sr., the defensive backs coach and passing game coordinator at Blinn College, who offered the senior a spot on the football team.
“We had a great conversation, and he wanted me to go up there and visit, so I went up there and visited, and it just took off from there,” Williams said.
After the visit to Brenham, Williams knew he wanted to be a Buccaneer and made it official on Wednesday afternoon, signing to the school to continue his academic and football career in the Victoria East gym.
“It’s a blessing from God being able to not only be in Texas but only be two hours away from friends and family,” Williams said. “I’m just thankful, and I’m just so blessed and thankful for this opportunity that I was given by the coaches down there at Blinn.”
“I feel like it was more than just football out there,” he added. “They know that’s not the main goal. They know there’s something bigger so just them knowing that, it felt like a home down there.”
Williams was recruited by the Buccaneers to be a quarterback, something that played a large role in his decision to sign.
“I’m always wanting to be a quarterback,” Williams said. “That’s always my main goal and for them to tell me that they want me for strictly quarterback. That’s another blessing right there, just being able to showcase my quarterback talents at the next level.”
Williams played three years for the Titans, and in his senior season he totaled 2447 yards and 19 touchdowns through the air. He also ran for another 746 yards and 15 touchdowns to lead the Titans to the bi-district round of the playoffs.
“He’s kind of left a legacy here, and he’s hopefully going to continue to take that with him over to Blinn Junior College,” said Roland Gonzalez, Williams’ head coach at East.
Blinn is in the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) and competes in the Region XIV Athletic and the Southwest Junior College Football Conferences.
When Gonzalez found out that Williams was going to be playing in the NJCAA, he knew Williams had the talent to be successful on that level of football.
“Speaking to their coaching staff, the type of offense that they run, he checked all of the boxes for them,” Gonzalez said. “He’s very athletic, accurate, hardworking. He’s got a great mentality, so they feel like he’s going to be able to come in and contribute right away.”
Williams is ready to try to showcase his abilities on the next level with Blinn.
“I’m very grateful just to be able to have this opportunity,” he said. “To be able to get out of Victoria and to be able to showcase my talents elsewhere and try to put on for everyone here.”