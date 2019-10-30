Leilani Wimbish-Gay walked into the Victoria East Library minutes before signing her national letter of intent to play basketball at Master’s University in Santa Clarita, Calif.
The East senior thanked her family and friends for coming out before sitting next to her mother Yulonda Wimbish-North and father George North.
Wimbish-North, who also coaches the Lady Titans basketball team, addressed the crowd with heartfelt stories and reminisced on the early years of her daughter’s life.
The crowd applauded, laughed and then turned their attention to Wimbish-Gay as she picked up the pen sitting in front of her. Wimbish-Gay sported a smile before signing her commitment to the Mustangs.
“At times it was tough but now I realize why my mom was so hard on me,” an emotional Wimbish-Gay said. “She’s been in my shoes and she knows how the game is at the next level. I didn’t understand at first but now I do.”
Victoria East’s Leilani Wimbish-Gay @Lei41835981 talks about signing with Masters University. @TMUAthletics pic.twitter.com/PjnhzNGjij— Rey Castillo (@reycastillo361) October 30, 2019
Masters University competes in the NAIA and is part of the Golden State Athletic Conference.
The Mustangs finished with a 28-7 overall record last season and posted a 15-1 mark in conference play.
“It was really stressful at times but I kept praying about it,” Wimbish-Gay said. “I wanted to stay in Texas but after I thought about it, I knew that’s where I wanted to go. What stood out about Master's was they have great people and I love the coaches and my teammates. They all believe in God and that’s why I like it.”
Wimbish-Gay knows that hard work and dedication is the key to any sort of success.
But her real secret to her accomplishments has always been her faith.
“Seeing my mom’s faith in God helped me,” Wimbish-Gay said. “When my father passed away, it was hard for my mom but she kept on me. If it wasn’t for her, I wouldn’t be where I am today.”
Wimbish-Gay had several offers but Wimbish-North knew Master's would be the perfect fit for her daughter.
“There’s so many things that go on at college campuses and it challenges your faith,” Wimbish-North said. “One of the main missions of this school is that they want you to be where God wants to you to be. As a christian woman, that’s important to me. I trust God enough to know she is where she’s supposed to be. If you go wherever God is leading you to go, he’s going to honor that.”
Wimbish-Gay did a little bit of everything during her East career. She played volleyball, ran track and is about to embark on her final season with the Lady Titans’ basketball team.
Wimbish-Gay averaged 11.6 points per game, 7.2 rebounds and 3.5 steals last season to lead East.
She’s been named to the Victoria Advocate All-Area first-team in each of her three seasons and earned first-team honors on the District 30-5A team in volleyball and basketball last season. She was also the district newcomer of the year as a freshman and defensive player of the year her sophomore season.
“From an athletic standpoint, she’s a different type of athlete than what they have,” Wimbish-North said. “She’s long, attacks the rim and she’s going to bring more athleticism. She’s going to help them be better.”
As excited as Wimbish-North is about Leilani starting the next chapter of her life, she knows there’s still work to be done with the Lady Titans’ season beginning this Saturday.
“I’m looking forward to enjoying the moment,” Wimbish-North said. “Let’s see how far we can go.”
