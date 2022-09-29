East senior linebacker Dylan Chavez felt the Titans' secondary would be tested on Thursday.
Once action got going in East's District 14-5A matchup against Corpus Christi Miller, Chavez quickly realized that his prediction would come true, as the Buccaneers defeated the Titans, 66-21.
In this game, Buccaneers quarterbacks, sophomore Trevor Long and junior Jaedyn Brown, threw for a combined 448 yards and 7 touchdowns.
“Our coverage was there, but the 50-50 ball just killed us and it seemed like they always won the 50-50,” Chavez said. “They have talent, it’s hard to take away from them, you can’t say nothing really, but we definitely need to work on coverage. We've got a young secondary.”
Chavez and the Titans' defense prepared for the plethora of receivers that Miller has on their roster this week during practice, one in particular being 6-foot-1 senior Lonnie Adkism.
Still, Adkism didn’t seem to feel the pressure from East's defense, ending the game with 169 yards and four touchdowns.
“They have some really talented receivers, they like to throw the ball and they’re very efficient with it,” said senior safety Matthew Jackson.
“I don’t know that it’s a necessarily went wrong kind of thing, but sometimes you go against some really talented individuals,” said East head coach Roland Gonzalez. “We’ve got to work on our craft and continue to get better but that’s a really good football team that we played tonight.”
It looked early on that East’s offensive unit would be able to make up for the touchdowns allowed from their defense.
They opened up the contest with an eight-play, 78-yard drive that was capped off with a 35-yard receiving touchdown from senior running back Ja’Carrien Giles.
On their third drive in the game, the offense had their ball within Miller’s 20-yard line on the verge of tying the game at 14. However, the Buccaneers stripped the ball from Nijahrell Prater, and their offense didn’t look back.
After the fumble, Miller went on a 35-0 run in the second quarter, which included a scoop-and-score touchdown after quarterback Jadon Williams fumbled the ball at his own 32-yard line.
Williams finished the game throwing for 206 yards and two touchdowns, and another touchdown on the ground.
“Turnovers really hurt us in this game, and up to this point we hadn’t really had that issue," Gonzalez said. "So that’s something that we’re going to need to address and work on to ensure that we have continued offensive drives."
The Titans fumbled three times in the first half, contributing to the offensive run by the Buccaneers.
"Turnovers killed us," Chavez said. "When you've only got 30 yards to go it's kind of hard to defend that, really, against the good offense that they are."
Chavez thought the entire defense, not just the secondary, should have performed better considering four of the seven passing touchdowns they gave up were over 35 yards.
"We need to work on communication with the safeties and secondary," Chavez said. "We need to work on effort up front. It’ll come together eventually, but we just need to practice more and get our young guys to really get comfortable playing with confidence."