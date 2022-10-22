Victoria East clinched a spot in the playoffs with a win in their District 14-5A, Division 1 matchup over Corpus Christi Moody on Friday Night.

The Titans (4-4, 4-1) laid a dominating perforce on Moody (0-8, 0-5) at Corpus Christi’s Cabaniss Stadium, beating the Trojans 47-10.

East's passing game was on full display, as senior quarterback Jadon Williams completed 9 of 16 passes for 205 yards and three touchdowns.

Williams found three different receivers for his passing touchdowns, one of them going to junior Bryson Ortega, who ended the game with three catches for 84 yards.

Williams also made some plays in the running game, rushing for 34 yards and two touchdowns.

However, it was senior running back Ja'Carrien Giles who led his team on the ground.

Giles, who got his first taste of action since Sept. 29 after he sustained an injury during East's district loss to Corpus Christi Miller, carried the ball six times for 88 yards and a touchdown.

East's defense also came up big in the playoff-clinching win, as the Titans recorded eight tackles for loss, junior Joe Soto making two of them.

Senior Kevin Marin also came up with an interception for the Titans' defense.

East next hosts Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial on Oct. 28 at 7:30 p.m.

Victoria East vs. Corpus Christi Moody stats East 47, Moody 10