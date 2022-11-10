New England Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe was still donning the red, black and gold the last time Victoria East was victorious in a playoff game in 2016.

This year’s Titans (4-6) squad has the opportunity to end the six-year drought when they take on San Antonio Southside (9-1) in 7 p.m. Friday's Class 5A, Division I bi-district playoff game at Southside ISD Stadium.

“It’s exciting to be in the third phase of our season,” said East head coach Roland Gonzalez. “We have an opportunity to go play Southside, who were district champs. We’ve had a good week of prep so far, so I’m excited about our opportunities.”

The Titans will enter Friday night’s game off of a 33-23 loss to Victoria West in their final District 14-5A game.

“This is not for the boot, this isn’t for a district championship. This is to either go home or keep playing,” said East senior quarterback Jadon Williams. “I’m not ready to go home, and I don’t think that these guys are either, so I feel like we have a good opportunity to keep going if we just trust in ourselves.”

The Cardinals, on the other hand, haven’t seen live game action since Oct. 20, following a bye week and a forfeit from Eagle Pass Winn in their regular-season finale.

That's why Williams and the offense hope to come out in the first quarter and put some early pressure on the Southside defense, which has allowed under 10 points per game this season.

“I feel like we have to start off early,” Williams said. “It’s just going to be a good opportunity to be going in and getting to play against a good Southside Cardinals team, and I feel like we just got to get rolling.”

Williams also wants to see a big showing from East's running game, after he and senior running back Ja’Carrien Giles accounted for 377 yards and three touchdowns rushing during last week’s game.

“We had a pretty decent running game last week,” Williams said. “(Giles) is going to be a different animal. He knows when he has to turn it on and I feel like this Friday he’s going to turn it on.”

East's defense is preparing for a Southside team that relies heavily on its running game, spearheaded by senior Matthew Castaneda, who rushed for 138 yards and two touchdowns in his last game.

“I believe that on defense, we can take down on heavy runs. That’s what we’re good at,” said senior defensive lineman Sammy Zubieta.

The Titans had 109 total tackles last week, including 10 tackles for losses.

Zubieta, who recorded three of those tackles for losses, hopes to have a similar showing on Friday night.

“(Tackles for losses) are important for me so they won’t get any yards, and then we can take the ball and flip it for the offense,” he said. “It’s also really important for me and our defense to put penetration on the quarterback, because it can make them feel under pressure.”

Note: The winner will advance to the area round and face the McAllen-Harlingen South winner in the area round.