Aysha Izaguirre would enjoy nothing more than to make a deep playoff run in her final season at Victoria East.
Izaguirre knows the time to win a state championship is now.
"We push hard every game because we know state is our final goal," Izaguirre said. "We have a lot of seniors on our team and it's our last ride. We want to push and show the younger girls on the team that we can achieve anything if we put our minds to it."
Izaguirre scored her second goal of the season to help the Lady Titans roll to a 5-1 District 30-5A win over Corpus Christi King on Friday night at Memorial Stadium.
East improved to 11-4-1 overall and 6-1 in district play.
The win also kept the Lady Titans in second place behind Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial.
"It's all about being patient," Izaguirre said. "Sometimes there's a slow start, but we have to stay patient and play our game. Eventually, we'll connect."
The Lady Titans showed late is better than never.
East and King opened the first 27 minutes of the match scoreless before the offense began its barrage.
Chloe Spencer scored East's first goal on an assist from Izaguirre.
Izaguirre's goal came four minutes later on the assist from Spencer.
Kyleigh Spree-Kolos added her first of two goals to give East a 3-0 halftime lead.
Spencer assisted on both.
"We had some bad touches in the beginning but once we found our footing, we started making things happen on the field," said East coach Misty Boenig. "Once we got started, we executed well."
Spencer scored the team's fourth goal in the second half and Spree-Kolos followed less than a minute later for East's final points of the night.
"We picked it up late in the first half and did what we needed to in the second half," Spencer said. "We just have to keep pushing our hardest and keep going because that's all we can do."
Madisen Gay lead the Lady Titans' defense with 17 steals.
Goalkeepers Alyssa Garcia and Emma Seiler combined for 10 saves.
Spree-Kolos' two goals on the night gave her a team-high 20 on the season.
"I'm pretty happy with our progress," Spree-Kolos said. "I think we're doing pretty well. We were a little off in the beginning, but we kept possession and executed like we needed to."
The Lady Titans will wrap up the first half of district play at 6 p.m. Tuesday against crosstown rival Victoria West at Memorial Stadium.
Since 2010, East and West have met 17 times, with East winning 13 of the 16 matchups with two ties.
The Warriors are currently in third place after Friday's win over Corpus Christi Moody.
"Playing your crosstown rival.. it's really fun because the whole community gets into it," Boenig said. "It's going to be a big night for the entire city of Victoria, and I think you will see a lot of people out here supporting our kids. Anytime it's East vs. West, it's anybody's game."
"We want to close out the first half with a win," Spree-Kolos added. "We have to play with good possession and work together as a team."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.