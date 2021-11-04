Trent Zappe took extra time to clear the field at Memorial Stadium after Victoria East’s win over Corpus Christi Ray last week.
The senior linebacker had done his part to add to his family’s legacy of playing football in Victoria.
With East out of playoff contention, Zappe and the other seniors knew it was their last night at Memorial Stadium. The last goal for the Titans is to end the season on a winning note as they travel to Cabaniss Stadium to play Corpus Christi Moody on Friday.
“It’s very important to us,” Zappe said. “We win our last game we can always talk about that. If we lose it, it’s emotional, it’s going to be worse. So we have to win this last game for us.”
East (5-4, 4-3) had the makings of a playoff team this year.
After losing in bi-district last year, the Titans seemed to have the tools to not only get back but advance in the playoffs. Yet despite improved quarterback play from junior Jadon Williams and senior leaders on the defense, East was inconsistent week to week.
The midseason loss to Victoria West nullified the Titans’ upset of Flour Bluff and could end up being the difference in the season.
Even if East wins and West loses to Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial, West would have the tiebreaker for fourth place because of its win.
A win at Gregory-Portland would have thrown a wrench into the district standings but the Titans could not find a score late in the three-point loss.
“We just got to play like we still have a chance,” Zappe said. “We still got to play like we could still make playoffs. It doesn’t matter if we can’t make it or not. We got to finish the season strong.”
East will play a Moody (5-4, 3-4) team that also expected to be a playoff team.
But the Trojans could not close the gap with the top teams in District 15-5A, Division I despite close losses to Veterans Memorial and Flour Bluff.
For senior first-year starting left tackle Elijah Stovall, this is full circle for him as last year’s Moody game was his first time starting after two years as a backup.
“It’s been up and down for me, especially with first year starting,” Stovall said. “But everyone’s focused. We’re all real chill and just trying to do our best. Especially in the last game, being something to remember at least.”
East offensively is averaging 37 points per game, against Moody’s 28. But East’s defense is giving up 32 points per game against Moody’s 24.
This year’s matchup could end up being another scoring fest between the Titans and Trojans.
“There’s a lot of motivation,” said senior defensive back Logan Garis. “Since we don’t have anything else this is our last game and we want to end it on a positive note. Everybody’s doing their own part. They do a bunch of misdirection so the biggest thing is doing your part.”
