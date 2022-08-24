For three long years Jadon Williams and Ja’Carrien Giles have been waiting for their senior year of football.
Williams, East’s starting quarterback, and Giles, the teams starting running back, each had impressive showings during last season’s 6-4 finish.
This year, the Titans are hoping to build off of last year’s performance and make a deep playoff run.
“Man, this is the class of 2023 right here. This has been our group of guys since we came out of Howell (Middle School), and a lot of people aren't really expecting what's going to happen this year,” Williams said.
Last season, the dual-threat quarterback led his team to an undefeated home record, while tallying 1,874 yards passing and 1,167 yards rushing. He was also named to the offensive second-team of the 2021 Victoria Advocate All-Area Football Team.
Titans head coach Roland Gonzalez hopes that Williams can have another productive season, both with the passing attack, and on the ground.
“We always try to be 50/50, but obviously some teams will try to take things away from you, but our coaches do a great job of game planning and utilizing what we have to take advantage of what other teams give us,” he said.
Just as important for the Titans this season is the production from Giles.
Last season, Giles recorded four games with 100-plus rushing yards, and finished the season with nearly 900 total rushing yards and 12 total touchdowns.
“That boy right there is a beast,” Williams said. “That’s my brother, so yeah we’ve been working out, we’ve been training together, and he’s going to have a monster year this year.”
In total, the Titans return nine starters on offense, and six on defense.
Junior outside linebacker Bryson Ortega, and junior safety Nijahrell Prater will have to step up in their roles to help the defense overcome the loss of former defensive standout Trent Zappe, who graduated and moved on to play for Western Kentucky.
“We’ve got some good guys coming in and competing for positions, and competition always makes your team better,” Gonzalez said. “So I feel confident that not only one, but multiple players are going to step up on the defensive side of the ball.”
The Titans will be tested early on, with their first three teams that they face combining for a record of 22-13 last season.
“We've tried to prepare them for tough competition by setting them up with a difficult pre-district schedule in Taft, in Canyon, and in Gregory-Portland, so all three of those are quality programs," Gonzalez said. "They're gonna be good competition for us, and hopefully it'll set us up for success in the district."
Behind Williams, Giles, and the supporting cast, Gonzalez sees his team having an improved season this year.
“I see us as having the ability to make the playoffs and play for a district title. Our kids have worked really hard, and we're really proud of them,” Gonzalez said.
The Titans open up their season on Aug. 26, when they travel to San Antonio to take on Taft.
