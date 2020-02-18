WOODSBORO – Zakari Perry and Leilani Wimbish-Gay have played significant roles in leading Victoria East to the playoffs each of the last four seasons.
The senior duo have played in six playoff games together and despite the hardships and the celebrations that come with postseason basketball, one thing has remained the same.
Neither are afraid of seizing the moment.
Even when the Lady Titans had their backs against the wall during Tuesday's Class 5A bi-district game against Corpus Christi Tuloso-Midway, neither Perry or Wimbish-Gay were going to let it be their final game together.
"If this was going to be my last game, I was going to put everything on the court and that's what I did," Perry said. "Leilani had four fouls, and I told myself I had to step up."
"I told her we can't go out this way," Wimbish-Gay added. "We had to keep pushing and fighting. We were talking about how we wanted to win state so we had to come out harder and play better defense."
Perry and Wimbish-Gay combined for 45 points and East used an 18-2 run in the third quarter to help the Lady Titans pull away with a 78-64 win over Tuloso-Midway on Tuesday night at the Eagle Dome.
East (26-9) advanced to the area round for the first time since 2018 and will play Brownsville Veterans Memorial at 8 p.m. Friday at Texas A&M Kingsville.
"We were in the locker room telling each other we had to push and play the way we usually do," Perry said. "Just because we were down, didn't mean we couldn't come back. We knew each and every one of us had to step up and that's what we did."
Victoria East’s Zakari Perry @PerryZakari finished with 22 points and sparked an 18-2 run in the 3Q to help the Lady Titans capture a 78-64 bi-district win over Tuloso-Midway. pic.twitter.com/y2lZUCrqCV— Rey Castillo (@reycastillo361) February 19, 2020
East grabbed the early lead before the Cherokees took control in the second quarter.
Tuloso-Midway received a strong scoring effort from Mackenzie Hermes, who scored a game-high 36 points - including six 3-pointers.
Hermes and the Cherokees scored 21 points in the second quarter and took a 36-32 halftime lead.
"We went into the locker room and decided we were going to play man-to-man," said East coach Yulonda Wimbish-North. "We had to create some turnovers and we did. Giani did a good job defensively and the kids buckled down. They did what they needed to do."
Victoria East coach Yulonda Wimbish-North on what the Lady Titans did differently in the second half. @VEHSTitans pic.twitter.com/93UM8KNjpl— Rey Castillo (@reycastillo361) February 19, 2020
The Lady Titans took Wimbish-North's advice and went on an 18-2 run in the third quarter.
Perry scored three 3-pointers in the quarter and had 17 points in the second half to fuel East's comeback.
Brandalyn Rice, Azlyn Rodriguez and Giani Wimbish-Gay combined for 28 points.
Leilani Wimbish-Gay finished with a team-high 23 points despite playing with four fouls and missing most of the third quarter.
"Zakari really stepped up with me having four fouls," Leilani Wimbish-Gay said. "Now we have to keep on pushing and fight for the places we want to be."
Leilani Wimbish-Gay scored a team-high 23 points in Victoria East’s bi-district win. @Lei41835981 pic.twitter.com/A77g4q8d2d— Rey Castillo (@reycastillo361) February 19, 2020
East's next opponent, Brownsville Veterans Memorial, is coming off a bi-district win over Pharr-San Juan-Alamo Memorial.
The Lady Chargers are 30-5 on the season and captured the District 32-5A championship.
"We have to continue to do what we do defensively," Wimbish-North said. "We have to clean up some things offensively but our defense is our staple."
Class 5A bi-district
Victoria East 78, Tuloso-Midway 64
Points: (VE) Giani Wimbish-Gay 7, Azlyn Rodgriguez 5, Renae Mendieta 2, Leilani Wimbish-Gay 23, Zakari Perry, 22, Trinity Wallace 2, Brandalyn Rice 17; (TM) Christina Jimenez 4, Jiselle Flores 5, Mackenzie Hermes 36, Celeste Valdez 4, Vanessa Barton 4, Danilee Cedillo 7, Madison Belford 4. Halftime: Tuloso-Midway 36-32; 3-pointers: Rodriguez, Leilani Wimbish-Gay, Perry 4, Flores, Hermes 6, Cedillo. Record: Victoria East- 26-9
