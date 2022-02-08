There were moments this season where things seemed precarious for Victoria East.
The Lady Titans remain the only program to never miss the playoffs in East’s 12 years as a school.
East had to overcome graduating star players, injuries, illnesses and a three-game losing streak in the middle of the season.
But through it all, the Lady Titans grinded it out, winning four straight and five of their last six games to clinch the fourth and final playoff spot in District 29-5A.
“I would challenge (the seniors) and say ‘Do you want to be the first class to say y’all didn’t make it to the playoffs?’” said East coach Yulonda Wimbish-North. “As a collective group, they’ve stepped up and I feel like we’re playing our best basketball right now.”
East (17-18, 10-6) closed out its regular season with a 62-35 over Corpus Christi Moody (17-19, 7-9) on senior night.
The Lady Titans hit five 3-pointers, while senior Hannah Tyler and sophomore C’niaha Randle led the team with 11 points each as East avenged a 42-37 loss at Moody on Jan. 7.
The win sets up a matchup with Rio Grande City in the Class 5A bi-district round at a time and place to be determined.
“I think we just had to trust in the process,” Tyler said. “For any team there’s gonna be adversity in the way. There’s gonna injuries and things that go outside of what you plan. So we just trusted in the path that was ahead of us and continued to work with what we had.”
East credited its defense for stepping up over the final four games and that was again on display Tuesday.
Tyler had eight steals in the first half as East led 29-17 at halftime.
East forced 16 turnovers in the game as the Lady Titans led 49-19 going into the fourth quarter, outscoring the Lady Trojans 20-2 in the third.
“Coach North says defense wins games,” Randle said. “So we’re working on our defense and making sure we can cause turnovers. We see how the other team plays and based off that we adjust our defense and what we’re best at.”
Moody cut into the deficit in the fourth quarter once most of East’s starters were out of the game, earning 16 free throw attempts and outscoring East 16-13.
The multitude of fouls allowed, and the limited points off the bench — 14 total compared to 48 for the starters — are the main areas East will need to improve heading into the postseason.
The Lady Titans will play a Rio Grande City team that went undefeated in District 30-5A and is riding a 12-game winning streak.
“I think we got to be true to what we do,” Wimbish-North said. “We are definitely going to have to play great defense. We obviously have to get rebounds, box out and see if we can push the basketball because our best offense has been in transition.”
District 29-5A
Victoria East 62, Corpus Christi Moody 35
Points: (M) Jazlyn Morales 4, Mia Galindo 8, Meischa Coleman 4, Ianna Salazar 5, Alyssa Lowe 3, Nailea Carreno 3, Jasmyn Rodriguez 4, Reagan Gomez 4; (E) C’niaha Randle 11, Hannah Tyler 11, Nevaeh Sanchez 5, Chloe Buckner 2, Ariana Ramsey 8, Brayndee Muncrief 3, Lamira Cleveland 9, Jhakayla Punch 4, Ariel Haas 9.
Halftime: East 29-17. 3-pointers: Galindo 2, Randle, Tyler, Sanchez, Ramsey 2. Records: East 17-18, 10-6; Moody 17-19, 7-9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.