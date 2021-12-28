The Mike Smith Classic presented a chance for Victoria East to restart its season.
The Titans had dropped their first three District 29-5A games and had three players leave the team before last week's Christmas break.
This week's tournament at Victoria West gave East a testing ground to see which players would step up, and where the Titans needed to improve before Friday's district game against Gregory-Portland.
"I want to see if we can get back to defending again," said East coach Michael Ellis. "That's what I want to see. I want to see if we can get back to denying the basketball. We'll see if we can get back to the midline, and then getting out and running a break."
East (6-12, 0-3) split its first two games of the tournament.
The Titans lost 54-49 to Wharton in the opening game and defeated Austin High 67-64.
The opener against Wharton, a 10 a.m. tipoff, saw both teams try to shake off the rust from the holiday break.
Eighteen combined fouls and 17 total turnovers were committed in the first half, as well as 38 fouls for the entire game.
"Really we beat ourselves. We should've played better, played harder," said East's Nijahrell Prater, who scored 8 points against Wharton. "We were working on getting better, getting back into things as we come out of Christmas. Had a long five-day break so we're getting back to the basics."
Brady Parker, one of East's leading scorers, got into foul trouble early and the Titans relied on players like Prater and Donovan Oliver to come off the bench.
Oliver led East with 15 points, including four 3-pointers, and the Titans led 25-22 at halftime.
But double-digit performances by Jakorian Baldridge, Raymond Hudson and Denim Williams led the Tigers' second-half push as Wharton retook the lead and held off East's late comeback bid in the win.
"Both games we're just not defending," Ellis said. "We're always constantly screaming, 'Pressure' and 'get to the help' and 'get to the mid-line,' 'don't let them reverse the ball in front of them.' Wharton did that with ease, we didn't take anything away."
In the second game, Austin struck first with a 3-pointer from Trae Mendez as the Maroons opened with a 5-0 lead.
Mendez and Edward Gonzales hit 9 three-pointers combined as Austin matched East point for point. But unlike the first game, East was starting to make its shots.
"We were making our layups," said East's Eric Franklin, who scored 22 points against the Maroons. "We weren't fouling as much, putting the other team on the free throw line, and we were boxing out."
East ended the half on a 6-0 run to lead 27-26 and led 51-39 after three quarters thanks to three straight 3-pointers from Eric Franklin, who hit four overall.
But the Titans struggled again on defense as Austin High cut the deficit to three points and had a chance to tie in the final seconds.
But East held on after Austin High lost the ball out of bounds.
"We hit shots. that was the biggest thing," Ellis said. "We're still not playing well defensively, but when the ball goes through the net, that makes a big difference. But for us, what we have to hang our hat on is playing defense. That's what we can depend on, we can't always depend on making shots."
East finishes the tournament against Kerrville Tivy at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at Victoria West.
Mike Smith Classic
Wharton 54, Victoria East 49
Points: (E) Donovan Oliver 15, Brady Parker 8, Leslie Clark 5, Fernando Pena 8, Eric Franklin 2, Bryson Ortega 2, Nijahrell Prater 8, Caden Williams 2; (W) CJ Scott 2, Jakorian Baldridge 15, Raymond Hudson 11, Edward Sanders 4, Denim Williams 14, Angell Gaona 8,
Halftime: East 25-22. 3-pointers: Oliver 4, Parker, Pena, Baldridge.
Victoria East 67, Austin High 64
Points: (A) Iain Mitchell 13, Samir Kassin 8, Edward Gonzales 19, Trae Mendez 19, Aiden Wynn 3, Lucas Miller 2; (E) Oliver 4, Parker 14, Clark 3, Pena 16, Franklin 22, Ortega 2, Prater 1, Williams 3.
Halftime: East 35-25. 3-pointers: Mitchell, Kassin, Gonzales 5, Mendez 4, Franklin 4, Pena. Records. East 6-12, 0-3; Austin High 5-14.
