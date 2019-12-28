Daemien Robles was happy with Victoria East’s defensive effort Saturday, but the senior shooting guard was hoping for a better outcome offensively.
The Titans held Kerrville Tivy to under 20 points in the first half, but could only score 4 points through the first two quarters and 18 in the second half as the Antlers rolled to a 45-22 win on the final day of the Mike Smith Classic at the East gym.
Tivy finished the tournament with a 3-0 record to claim first place.
East finished in fourth behind Victoria West and Austin High.
“It shows how much our defense is working,” Robles said. “We just have to communicate better as a team and better our craft offensively.”
The Titans fell to 7-11 on the season and will look to bounce back when they resume District 30-5A play Friday against Corpus Christi Carroll.
“This is a learning step going into district,” Robles said. “We made a few mistakes but we learned from them as the game went on. I feel like I need to help my team better and use my skills as an advantage.”
The Titans were led by Ethan White, who scored a team-high 8 points.
Ed Clay and Robles combined for 10 points.
“We had to use our help defense because they’re (Tivy) bigger than us,” said Clay, who was an all-tournament selection for East. “We have to keep playing with what we got. We have to make shots and play harder. This game gives us momentum and it shows we’re learning as we go.”
Tivy scored 25 points in the second half to pull away. The Antlers received a lift from Jackson Johnson and Jackson Young, who combined for 26 points.
Tivy also finished with six 3-pointers.
“We have to carry our defense with us,” said East coach John Howie. “The challenge now is being able to score more than 40 or 50 points so we can be competitive on the road in Corpus.
“Our focus is going to be on our offense and figuring out how the guys on the floor can get good looks,” he added. “We have to have the confidence to shoot the ball.”
Kerrville Tivy 45, Victoria East 22
Points: (E) Ethan White 8; Ed Clay 6; Daemien Robles 4; Andrew Alexander 2; Terrence Terrell 2. (K) Jackson Young 14; Jackson Johnson 12; Abraham Vieara 10; Will Johnson 3; Christian Gorham 2. Halftime: Tivy 17-4. 3-pointers: Vieara 1; J. Young 4; W. Johnson 1. Record: East 7-11.
