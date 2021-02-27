Victoria East lost 4-0 at Gregory-Portland in a District 29-5A girls soccer game on Friday.
Goalkeeper Emma Seiler finished with 20 saves in goal. April Aguirre led the defense with 19 steals and Bella Roth added 17.
The loss drops the Lady Titans' record to 2-6-1 in district play and 3-11-1 overall.
East next plays Victoria West at 8 p.m. Monday at Memorial Stadium.
