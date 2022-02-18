Victoria East put together a complete performance and captured a 3-0 District 29-5A win over Corpus Christi King on Friday night at Memorial Stadium.
“We trusted each other and we played as a team on defense, offense, and midfield," said East defender Caden Allen. "That’s why we got the results we got. 3-0, that’s a good score. It came through a lot of good teamwork,"
Gustavo Zamora got the scoring started for the Titans (7-6-2, 6-1-2) with a goal at the 27:16 mark in the first half.
Throughout the game, especially in the first half, the Mustangs were unable to get anything going on the offensive side.
When they did make a break, Allen and his teammates quickly stifled the attack.
With 13:22 to go in the first half, East forward Juan Rojas scored one of his first two goals. His second goal came at 30:38 in the second half.
Rojas was a thorn in the side of the King defense, and took advantage of his team’s ability to quickly advance the ball, allowing the midfield to set up scoring opportunities.
“We played as a family," Rojas said. "We had good communication, tried to find open spaces, and moved the ball well. The first goal, to be honest with you, I just shot it. The second goal, it was just good timing and good placement of the ball.”
East coach Josh Chaput was pleased with his team’s effort and sees a bright future.
“I thought we played really well," Chaput said. "Things we work on in practice are starting to show in the games. We’re sitting in third in district right now, two points behind Ray, who has a tough matchup tonight versus Flour Bluff. If Ray loses, we’ll be in second by a point.”
