Victoria East looked like it was going to run away with the victory in Tuesday's District 29-5A game against Corpus Christi Ray.
The Lady Titans had beaten the Lady Texans 3-0 on Aug. 24, but East found itself having to fight in the second and third sets.
Ultimately, East came away with the 3-0 win (25-10, 25-17, 25-21), snapping a three-game losing streak heading into Friday's game at Victoria West.
"It was just having a positive attitude," said East's Emily Wall. "We had a really good attitude today and I think we just came together and brought it all together and it clicked for us."
Wall and Hayden Ramirez led East (9-18, 3-6) with eight kills each. Wall added four digs, one block and two aces. Trinity Morris led with 10 assists, and Devanie Armstrong had nine digs.
Sarah Castaneda also had two aces.
They all contributed to a fast start in Set 1 that saw East jump out to an 11-3 lead and cruise to a 25-10 win.
"My whole approach coming into this season was running a faster offense and system," said East head coach Danna Wincher. "That was my focus tonight was being able to implement and execute that. We did that very well in the first set. You can see we came back on the third set and did that."
But Ray came back on East in the second and third sets. The Lady Texans led 12-10 midway through Set 2. Mistakes by Ray allowed East to come back and win 25-17, but the same was true in Set 3.
Ray made it a two-point game after trailing by as many as seven. East took the 25-21 win, but it showed there was still room to improve.
"Just talking and communicating a little bit better," Wall said. "I think our skills are there. We just have to put it all together and work better."
With its third district win, East is removed from last season's 0-16 year, but Wincher is still looking for a consistent performance when the Lady Titans travel to West on Friday.
"Going over there is not going to be easy," Wincher said. "We got to stay focused. We got to play close to perfect with them. But I think if we run the fast system that we know how to run and be effective. I think it's going to be a better outcome for us."
DISTRICT 29-5A
Victoria East 3, Corpus Christi Ray 0
Ray 10 17 21
East 25 25 25
Highlights: (E) Kate Aguayo 3 digs, 7 assists; Devanie Armstrong 9 digs, 1 ace; Trinity Bauman 8 digs, 1 assist; Sarah Castaneda 8 digs, 5 assists, 2 aces; Trinity Morris 8 digs, 1 kill, 10 assists; Hayden Ramirez 7 digs, 8 kills; Anahi Sugaki 5 digs, 3 kills; Emily Wall 4 digs, 8 kills, 2 aces, 1 block. Records: East 9-18, 3-6.
