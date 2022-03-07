Five freshmen were thrown into the fire for Victoria East last season.
The Titans struggled as a whole to finish ball games, but the five saw extended playing time on a senior depleted squad.
It's the hope that the experiences as freshmen will prepare them for success in year two.
"They all have that year of experience under their belt," said East coach Wes Kolle. "Whether they're a three-year lettermen or the five freshmen, they have that year under their belt. We're in the same district, they know what to expect going down to Corpus Christi and G-P and Flour Bluff and across town. So we know that we got to bring it every night. There's no nights off."
Hunter Baros and Mason Sockwell appeared in 25 and 24 games, respectively, on the infield.
While the two combined for only six RBIs — hitting .267 and .217 respectively — their defense kept them in the starting lineup. Baros and Sockwell had fielding percentages of .954 and .908.
The biggest impact came on the pitching mound, where left hander Joey Lee and right hander Xavier Ortega tied for the team lead with 25 strikeouts each.
"We learned how to adapt to the game," Ortega said. "We learned a lot of new aspects of the game being on varsity. And even though we had a tough season we got a lot out of it."
Ortega and Lee made 20 appearances together but compiled ERAs of 4.87 and 4.20, respectively.
It's a display of the mixed results East had from game to game.
One night the Titans would be in close games, and another they'd suffer blowout losses.
"We sure had our downfalls last year," Lee said. "It's something to piggyback off of, not necessarily the games that we had, but focusing on getting better. I think week by week our brotherhood got stronger and it really helped me grow."
The losses have only given the players extra motivation during the preseason scrimmages and up to their season opener.
With Lee and Ortega joining senior pitchers Caleb Korczynski, Andrew Rivera and Brady Parker — who had 45 combined strikeouts — it's the Titans' hopes that its pitching rotation will be strong enough to carry it through District 29-5A.
"We got a few guys coming up," Ortega said. "We all gained new abilities, new pitches and pretty much improved a whole lot from last year."
With last year being the first full season for the senior pitchers, following the shortened 2020 season, everyone on East's roster is motivated to get back to the Titans' winning ways.
"Since everybody has gotten varsity experience and just overall knowledge of the game more, I feel like this pitching rotation this year is gonna be one of the strongest in the district, if not in the state," Rivera said. "Especially with all of us pretty much returning from the pitching staff, and getting a bunch of knowledge and experience, growth and strength."
