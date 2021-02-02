Victoria East is at the point in the season where playoffs are on the mind, but the Lady Titans still had to wrap up district play.
Giani Wimbish-Gay, Brandalyn Rice, Alayeh Bryant, Leshantie Jones and Samantha Velasquez were honored during the Senior Night celebrations, but East was in a battle in Tuesday's District 29-5A girls basketball game.
Hosting Corpus Christi Ray, East faced adversity but came away with the 57-41 victory.
"We're happy about it," said Wimbish-Gay. "We just know that we have to keep our composure next time and just highlight off our good things and bad things."
East (17-4, 12-3) got off to a slow start, trailing in the opening minutes but eventually took the lead and led 12-7 after the first, thanks to a Hannah Tyler 3-pointer.
East increased its lead to seven points in the second quarter, but then Ray (10-12, 4-10) picked up momentum.
Rice struggled throughout the game, and the Lady Texans took advantage in the second. Ray managed to go on an 8-0 run to retake the lead midway through the quarter.
"Our boxing out and being unable to rebound hurt us a lot," Rice said. "That's why it was tight in the first half. We can't let bad calls bring us down. We can't let that worry us, we have to move on to the next play."
From there, the two teams traded leads twice, and Wimbish-Gay hit four free throws to keep East in the game. She would finish with 20 points on the night, including eight made free throws.
Tyler tied it at 24 with her second 3-pointer, but Ray led 27-26 at halftime.
Despite the first-half struggles, East went back to Rice in the third quarter as she scored three straight field goals to put the Lady Titans back on top.
Rice would finish with a team leading 22 points as East led 40-34 after the third.
East's rebounding struggles continued into the fourth quarter and allowed Ray to make it a four-point game.
A timeout allowed East to regroup and the Lady Titans made some timely shots late to stretch their lead to more than ten points and come away with the 57-41 win.
"(For the playoffs) we've just got to give it our all and play defense, because whenever we play our best defense that helps our offense," Wimbish-Gay said.
East finishes the regular season at Corpus Christi Moody at 6:30 p.m. Friday.
District 29-5A
Victoria East 57, Corpus Christi Ray 41
Points: (E) Brandalyn Rice 22, Giani Wimbish-Gay 20, Alayeh Bryant 7, Hannah Tyler 6, Samantha Velasquez 2; (R) Leilani James 15, Precious Stewart 10, Alysa Hernandez 5, Raina Hernandez 4, Jazlein Medina 4, Journee Williams 2, Zion Southall 1.
3-pointers: Tyler 2, Stewart; Halftime: Ray 27-26; Records: Victoria East 17-4, 12-3; Corpus Christi Ray 10-12, 4-10
