PORTLAND — Victoria East had a chance to tie or take the lead late in Friday's District 15-5A, Division I game at Gregory-Portland.
But a penalty put the Titans in bad field position and resulted in a turnover on downs as East fell 20-17 to the Wildcats.
East (4-4, 3-3) started the game with a 10-0 lead after a 20-yard touchdown run by Jadon Williams and a 22-yard field goal from Grantt Biles.
G-P scored 20 straight points to take the lead, but East made it a three-point game at halftime with Williams' second touchdown of the game on a 7-yard run.
Williams led the Titans with 98 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries, while also going 12 of 16 passing for 91 yards.
Ja Carrien Giles had 12 carries for 91 yards and caught four passes for 42 yards.
With a scoreless second half, G-P hung on to clinch its first playoff berth in six years.
East drops to fifth place in district, needing to win its last two games and needing Victoria West to lose its last two games to get into the playoffs.
