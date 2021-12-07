For years, Victoria East never had to worry about height advantage.
But in consecutive District 29-5A games, the Lady Titans have struggled to get offensive rebounds and limit second chance shots by their opponents.
In Tuesday's district game against Flour Bluff, the Lady Hornets outrebounded the Lady Titans and took advantage of mental mistakes to hand East a 47-33 loss.
"They play hard," said East coach Yulonda Wimbish-North. "I just think they came out very intense and I don't feel like we matched their intensity from the beginning. I think we had spurts of having that type of energy, but in the beginning we didn't match it."
After losing only three district games last season — including one to Flour Bluff (9-7, 2-0) — East (8-13, 1-1) finds itself in unfamiliar territory.
Flour Bluff jumped out to a 4-0 lead and were carried by a 28-point night by Maggie Croft. The second highest scorer was Harlie Gallaspy with 8 points.
East had a chance to take a 7-6 lead in the first quarter but couldn't get the fast break points.
Flour Bluff responded with a 9-0 run to lead 15-7 after one. That momentum carried forward into a 22-14 halftime lead.
"Their speed really effected us," said East's Chloe Buckner. "They're a great team together. They play really well. We just need to work on our teamwork, our speed, rebounding and boxing out."
Buckner was East's leading scorer with 13 points, while no other player had more than 4.
Lamira Cleavland, Hannah Tyler and Ariana Ramsey combined for 9 points.
"They were really crashing the boards and we needed to do a lot better shot of boxing out and giving them one shot at the basket," Wimbish-North said. "They got a lot of offensive rebounds and our defensive rotation needed to be a little bit better with the pressure they were putting on us."
Flour Bluff stretched its lead to double digits in the third and played keep-away defense in the final three minutes.
Four insurance baskets from Croft handed the Lady Hornets the 14-point victory.
"This loss motivates us really well," Buckner said. "It pushes us and it shows us what we did wrong so we can work on it better. We're just gonna put this loss behind us and get ready for our rival (Victoria West)."
DISTRICT 29-5A
Flour Bluff 47, Victoria East 33
Points: (E) C'niaha Randle 3, Hannah Tyler 2, Nevaeh Sanchez 2, Chloe Buckner 13, Ariana Ramsey 3, Kamdyn Watts 4, Lamira Cleavland 4, Ariel Haas 2; (FB) Lauren Fuller 2, Maddie Robinson 1, Harlie Gallaspy 8, Maggie Croft 28, Nevaeh Gray 2, Katy Geurin 6.
Halftime: Flour Bluff 22-14. 3-pointers: Ramsey, Croft. Records: East 8-13, 1-1; Flour Bluff 9-7, 2-0.
