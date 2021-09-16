CORPUS CHRISTI — Victoria East was looking to make an impact playing Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial in Thursday's District 15-5A, Division I game at Cabaniss Stadium.
The Titans came into the game averaging 42 points a game, but their offense was kept in check as the Eagles, ranked No. 5 in Class 5A, Division I, came away with a 63-22 victory.
The game was all but decided in the first quarter.
Vets scored on the first play from scrimmage and took advantage of three interceptions from East quarterback Jadon Williams — including two interception return touchdowns — to start the game with a 36-7 lead.
The Eagles finished the night with four interceptions and three interception return touchdowns.
East wide receiver Terrance Terrell had a three touchdown night, scoring a 67-yard kickoff return touchdown and catching a pair of passes from Williams.
Veterans Memorial led 42-22 at halftime and outscored East 24-0 in the second half to secure the victory.
East drops to 1-1 in district and next plays Flour Bluff on Sept. 24 at Memorial Stadium.
For a full recap of Thursday's game between the Titans and Eagles, go to VictoriaAdvocate.com/eedition or Advosports.com.
