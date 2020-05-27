Jarod Tipton and Kevin Rodriguez had their senior season at Victoria East cut short because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
But Rodriguez and Tipton will get the chance to play on the infield together again next season.
The soon-to-be East graduates signed letters of intent on Wednesday at the East baseball field to play at Bethany College in Lindsborg, Kansas.
“I got an offer two or three weeks ago, but I was unsure,” Rodriguez said. “Once I found out Jarod got an offer, I thought maybe that was a sign. I could go up there and we could be in the infield together.”
The Titans were 4-0 in District 30-5A play at the time the season was canceled.
Rodriguez was hitting .318 with one triple, six RBIs and four stolen bases. Tipton was hitting .250 with a double and two RBIs.
“They’ve worked so hard together all four years,” said East coach Wes Kolle. “Being that middle infield combination and they have a good hard-working relationship and good chemistry.”
Tipton and Rodriguez were determined to find a place to play next season, and sent highlight tapes to Bethany.
“I was trying to get my name out there,” Tipton said. “They got back with me pretty quickly. For them to want me is pretty exciting. The atmosphere is pretty competitive so I’m ready to get to work and earn a spot.”
Rodriguez and Tipton are thankful for the experience they had with the Titans.
“Coach Kolle and Coach (Mike) Yates and all the coaches at East taught me a lot,” Rodriguez said. “They taught me to do the little things right and if you do the little things right, everything will fall in place.”
“It’s just the friendship and bonds that I’ve created with the coaches, my teammates, friends inside the school, and my teachers,” Tipton said. “I enjoyed it but it’s time to move on.”
Tipton and Rodriguez may get another opportunity to play at Riverside Stadium. Bethany is an NAIA school, and the Swedes have played UHV in the past.
“That would be great,” Tipton said. “It would be pretty exciting for my family to catch some games there.”
Kolle is also hoping to see his former players on the field together again.
“It’s a great situation,” he said. “They’re both going to have the opportunity to go in there and play right away. Doing it together means a lot, especially when they’re going to be 10 hours away from home.”
