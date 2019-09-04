Victoria East opened District 30-5A play with a 17-2 win over Corpus Christi King. The Titans started by winning six of seven doubles matches, and went on to win 11 of 12 singles matches.
“I thought we did a great job staying focused throughout the two-hour lightning delay, and jumped on them quick in doubles,” said East coach Tony Williams. “It’s always nice going into singles play with a comfortable lead, and we did just that. In singles, it was great to see sophomores who are getting their first varsity experience step up and win some big matches. Karie [Taylor] and Yssa [Aranez] did a fantastic job, and the upperclassmen took care of business as well. It was a great all around team win tonight and we are looking forward to the rest of district play.”
Results
Boys singles
- Nick Blundell (East) def. Julian Trevino (King) 8-0
- Dustin Holland (East) def. Olaff Martinez (King) 8-0
- Brayden Koehl (East) def. Tobias Garcia (King) 8-1
- Ori Ebner (East) def. Jose Cruz (King) 8-1
- Kyle Yang (East) def. Andres Jean (King) 8-1
Boys Doubles
- Blundell/Yang (East) def. Trevino/Garcia (King) 8-1
- Ebner/Koehl (East) def. Cruz/Jean (King) 8-0
Mixed Doubles
- Taylor/Holland (East) def. Martinez/Castillon (King) 8-4
Girls Singles
- Sadie Duran (East) def. Abigail Abbassinzehad (King) 8-2
- Kinsey Faltysek (East) def. Adrianna Hernandez (King) 8-1
- Meshaela Alexander (East) def. Juliana Sarao (King) 8-0
- Yssa Aranez (East) def. Abigail Avila (King) 8-0
- Karie Taylor (East) def. Alexis Castillon (King) 8-3
- Lorena Sanchez (King) def. Nadia Vasquez (East) 8-1
Girls Doubles
- Duran/Faltysek (East) def. Abbassinzehad/Hernandez (King) 8-1
- Aranez/Alexander (East) def. Sarao/Avila (King) 8-3
- Sanchez/Silva (King) def. Vasquez/Martinez (East) 8-1
