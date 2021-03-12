Victoria East has a number of young players in the lineup.
But East coach Wes Kolle refuses to use his team’s youth as an excuse for losing games.
“They’ve earned the right to be there,” Kolle said. “They’re ballplayers. Yes, they’re going to make some mistakes, but we’ve got upperclassmen who are making mistakes, too.
“It’s just simplify the game. Play the game one inning, one pitch at a time and don’t try to do too much. Just focus on this pitch because the situations are changing from pitch to pitch. If you’re not locked in, and you’re not focused, you’re going to make a mistake.”
The Titans (4-9-2) had another frustrating day at the VISD Tournament on Friday at Riverside Stadium.
East tied Emery/Weiner 6-6 before dropping a 6-5 decision to District 29-5A foe Corpus Christi Carroll. Both games were stopped after six innings because of the tournament time limit.
“We’ve got underclassmen making mistakes, and we’ve got coaches making mistakes, myself included,” Kolle said. “We’ve just got to be better all the way around. Just settle down, lock in and play the game.”
The Titans could not have asked for a better start as Brady Parker led off with a triple to spark a five-run inning that included singles by Cory Cann, Kaden Kolle, Hunter Baros and Xavier Ortega.
“We did a great job in the first inning coming out and scoring five, and we sat on it,” Wes Kolle said. “We got in neutral and cruise control and that’s something we can’t do. We’ve got to do a better job. We’ve got to do a better job on the mound. We’ve got to do a better job defensively. We’ve got to do a better job to go out there and keep the foot on the gas and keep playing the game.”
Parker went 3-for-3 and was a home run short of the cycle.
“I had make up for the game against Emery,” Parker said. “I didn’t do too well. I think I made up for it, for sure.”
The Tigers (3-8) scored a run in the second inning, tied it with four in the fourth and scored the decisive run in the fifth.
“I think a tight game keeps us together and makes us want to win,” Parker said. “The tight games are the best games to play. You don’t want to blow out a team or get blown out.”
Parker had a chance to come up as the potential winning run in the bottom of the sixth.
But with first base open Carroll elected to walk him and the game ended when Mason Sockwell, who had a pinch-hit double, was thrown out trying to take third after a ball had gotten away from the catcher.
“I may do the same thing if it’s flipped,” Kolle said of walking Parker. “He’s seeing it well and having a great game. It worked out for him so tip the cap.”
West beats St. Joseph
Colten Matus pitched a two-hitter and Victoria West had 11 hits en route to a 9-0 win over Victoria St. Joseph on Friday night at Riverside Stadium.
Matus had eight strikeouts to help the Warriors pick up their first win of the tournament.
Jace Mitscherling had two hits and four RBIs, and Tyler Blaschke had a triple and a double and scored three runs.
VISD Tournament
Corpus Christi Carroll 6, Victoria East 5
Carroll 010 401 – 6 8 1
East 500 500 000 – 5 10 1
W: Chris Chavez. L: Hunter Barosh. Highlights: (C) Nick Mitridis 3-for-4, R, RBI; Matthew Martinez 1-for-2, RBI. (E) Brady Parker 3-for-3, 3B, 2B, R. Records: Carroll 2-9; East 4-9-2.
Victoria West 9, St. Joseph 0
St. Joseph 000 00 – 0 2 3
West 052 20 – 9 11 0
Game ended with 2 outs in bottom 5rh.
W: Colten Matus. L: Elias Ramos. Highlights: (SJ) Hayden Sills 1-for-1. (W) Jace Mitscherling 2-for-3, R, 4 RBIs; Dawson Orsak 2-for-3, R, RBI, SB; Tyler Blaschke 2-for-2, 3B, 2B, 3 R, RBI; Tim Mendez 1-for-1, 2 R. Records: St. Joseph 0-3; West 8-5.
