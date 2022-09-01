Victoria East’s season opener against San Antonio Taft didn't go according to plan.
The Titans fell 42-13 to the Raiders, in a game where their defense gave up six touchdowns, four on the ground and two through the air.
“We had a very tough opponent to go against, and we did some really good things, but there’s some things that we need to improve on,” said East head coach Roland Gonzalez.
This week, the Titans (0-1) will get the chance to show their improvements at 7:30 p.m. Friday in their home opener at Memorial Stadium against New Braunfels Canyon (1-0).
Canyon is coming off of a 43-42 last-second victory over Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial.
Canyon junior quarterback Deuce Adams, who has offers from schools the likes of California and Washington State, recorded 224 passing yards and two touchdowns against Veterans Memorial.
During practice this week, Adams has been one of the focal points for the Titans.
“You can’t take anything away from (Adams),” Gonzalez said. “He’s a very skilled individual, and we’re going to plan accordingly.”
One of Adams' go-to targets last week was junior wide receiver Eli Adams, who had 12 catches for 87 yards and two touchdowns.
The Titans, who yielded 297 rushing yards and 121 passing yards to Taft, know they have to slow down the Adams-to-Adams connection in order to stay competitive with the Cougars.
“We always have expectations to be the best defense that steps on the field,” said junior safety Nijahrell Prater. “We want to be the best, and look across knowing that we can stop them at any given time and every play.”
One of the few highlights for the Titans during last week’s loss was senior running back Ja’Carrien Giles.
Giles carried the ball 18 times for 120 yards, and added the only two Titans touchdowns.
“I think I did pretty well,” Giles said. “It was tough for us to get rolling, but I executed and did pretty well.”
This week the Titans coaching staff wants to see similar production out of the senior, who rushed for nearly 900 yards last season.
“We want all of our players to continue to get better week in and week out, and (Giles) had a good game, and we would expect that from him every week,” Gonzalez said.
The Titans will face off against a Canyon defense that features a deep secondary, along with a 6-foot-3, 275-pound senior defensive lineman rushing off the edge in Daniel Perez.
“They do some different schemes, they’re very versatile on defense, especially the secondary, which is going to take some time to prepare for,” Gonzalez said.
