The cyclical nature of high school sports is a double-edged sword for many teams.

Victoria East goes into its 2023 season having graduated four seniors from last year’s team. However, the Lady Titans open up this season with six new players, which head coach Melissa Buck hopes will play a role in the team’s playoff push.

“We’re getting excited,” Buck said. “We got a lot of young kids, but the one scrimmage that we had, things went better than expected for game one, so we’re excited to get out there and play together.”

Their season-opener comes Tuesday, when the Lady Titans travel to Calallen to face off in a 6:30 p.m. non-district game.

Buck hopes the team can buy into the team-first mentality early in the season.

“Their slogan for the year is ‘We before me,’” Buck said. “They have to make sure that they actually buy into it and that they really put the team first and make sure that they do what they need to for the team and worry less about their stats or personal goals.”

East ended last season with an overall record of 11-20. They missed the playoffs after finishing in sixth place in District 29-5A with a record of 6-10.

This season the Lady Titans’ district will be split into a north and south zone, which Buck thinks will benefit her younger squad.

“The good news this year is that district starts a little later for us than it usually does since we’re playing the zones,” Buck said. “It should give us plenty of time to actually get everybody there and working together through a tournament or two and get them some reps before we get into district play when it really matters.”

A player who Buck hopes can lead the Lady Titans’ charge into district play is utility player Brooke Escalona, the lone senior on the team.

Escalona, who ended last season with 20 RBI’s and a .421 batting average, signed to play college softball at Galveston College in November.

“She’s already our leader. She’s already our leading hitter,” Buck said. “She bounces around the diamond for us and plays a lot of different spots.”

“(Escalona’s) done everything that we’ve asked of her as a student athlete, so really, I don’t need anything different from her. I just need her to continue doing what she’s doing.”