The first phase of Victoria East’s fall preparations will come to an end on Tuesday.
The Titans will conduct their spring game at 5 p.m. at Memorial Stadium after a month’s worth of practices.
With a total of 14 returning starters, coach Roland Gonzalez has seen plenty of growth in his team this spring.
“This is probably one of the most positive spring trainings I’ve been a part of,” Gonzalez said. “The growth has been tremendous. We’ve had an outstanding number of kids contributing in various areas. That’s probably the biggest thing I can take from this year’s spring training.”
Experience for players like Jadon Williams, Brynsyn Gardner and Thomas Vargas in East’s 6-4 season last year has proved to be valuable.
“Experience is invaluable,” Gonzalez said. “Having the ability to be on the field on Friday night and experience what varsity football is like, there’s nothing that compares to that. So, being that we have quite a number of guys that have had that experience, they’ve been able to come in and not only improve themselves, but also show the rest of the younger players what it takes to improve on a daily basis.”
East’s freshmen will kick off the festivities at 5 p.m. while the full team will follow them with a live game format afterwards.
The Titans will be split into red and white teams, and they will play eight-minute quarters. Aside from PATs and field goals, there will be no special teams.
“We’re gonna go through our pregame and we’re planning on playing a full game with a red and a white team,” Gonzalez said. “A traditional spring game.”
Gonzalez and the Titans are hoping to use Tuesday as a way to put together good film to coach each player throughout the offseason and fall.
“This is really the test at the end of all the studying that we’ve done,” Gonzalez said. “We want to get some good film, have the ability to come back and … review the performance of each and every football player we have. We can go into the summer and finish it all up as far as putting the pieces together.”
