PORT LAVACA — The thing Victoria East needed the most this week was to regain its momentum.
After starting off the season with a 14-4 record during pre-zone play, the Titans dropped their first two District 29-5A, North Zone games against Gregory-Portland.
East responded by opening this week with a district crossover win against Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial on Monday, and ended it with a six inning 12-1 non-district win over Calhoun (13-8) on Saturday afternoon at Calhoun High School.
“It feels good getting these two wins after we struggled the past couple of weeks,” said sophomore Grayson Youngblood. “Going into district we had a tough time playing GP, but we made sure we bounced back, really just focus on pitchers just throwing strikes and just being aggressive at the plate.”
Youngblood opened up the game in the first inning with an RBI that brought in freshman catcher Kason Kolle. He then hit a two-run triple in the fifth inning that saw the Titans (16-6) go up 7-0.
"We knew it was a business trip," Youngblood said. "We just got to keep playing like we're supposed to. We're a good hitting team, we just have to get runners on bases and that's what we do."
Tre Hernandez, Mason Sockwell and Xavier Ortega added RBIs in the fourth inning.
Steele and Ortega then closed out the game with two-run doubles, respectively, in the sixth inning.
“Anytime you put 12 up on the scoreboard it's a good day," said East head coach Wes Kolle. "I thought we had some good at-bats. I thought we came through big with two outs."
Calhoun’s lone run came in the fifth inning, when Gavin Balajka hit a single into center field that scored Alex Parker.
Sandcrabs’ head coach Scott Elliott didn’t think his team played its best game, but understood the slow start after they entered the game less than 15 hours removed from Friday night’s 4-0 District 30-4A win over Beeville.
“Hopefully, when we get to the playoffs and we have to have a night game followed by a day game like you do in a playoff scenario, maybe we can make those adjustments better because we’ve already experienced that," he said.
Non-District
Victoria East 12, Calhoun 1
East 110 513 — 12 7 0
Calhoun 000 010 — 1 3 4
W: Gage Goldman. L: David Cano. Highlights: (E) Grayson Youngblood 1-for-4, 3 RBI’s, R; Xavier Ortega 2-for-4, 3 RBIs, 2 R; Ryan Steele 2-for-4, 2 RBI’s, 3R; Mason Sockwell 1-for-2, RBI, R; (C) 1-for-3, Gavin Balajka 1-for-3, RBI; Alex Parker 0-for-2, R; Iann Cobos 1-for-3; Layten Rodriguez 1-for-1. Records: East 16-6, Calhoun 13-8.