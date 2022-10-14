Victoria East defeated Corpus Christi King 52-14, behind a powerful passing performance from quarterback Jadon Williams.
Williams completed 13 of his 18 passes for 292 yards and three touchdowns. He also added two touchdowns on the ground.
East’s defense also played an important role in the victory, recording three takeaways.
At halftime, the Titans led the Mustangs 28-7, behind a 194-yard, two-touchdown passing half from Williams.
Williams also threw two interceptions, but the Titans defense came up big, holding the Mustangs on three straight fourth downs to close out the second quarter.
East’s defense also recorded two interceptions, one from sophomore Davien McCooks, and the other from senior Jaydon Smith.
The Titans entered Friday night’s matchup coming off of a 21-10 victory over Corpus Christi Ray, in which their defense held the Texans to only 238 yards of total offense.
“We played phenomenal last game so (this week) there’s a lot of new schemes and a lot of new different plays,’’ said junior linebacker Joe Soto.
East’s defense spent some of their time this week scheming for King’s running game, which struggled in its 49-0 loss against Corpus Christi Miller, only recording 73 yards on the ground.
“Their offense is heavy run,” said East defensive coordinator Doug Kent. “Their quarterback is a very good runner. I think that they’re going to try to attack us that way.”