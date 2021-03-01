Victoria East knows that it is going to get everyone’s best game of the season when they face teams.
But that is something the District 29-5A leading Titans expect anytime they face Victoria West.
“It’s always a tough game anytime we have to play West,” said East head coach Josh Chaput. “They always play us tough and it’s something we have to expect. Both team’s put up a tremendous effort tonight.”
For the second time this season, East and West faced off on Monday, and for the second time this season the game came down to the wire but East wound up with the victory 2-0.
Both teams played attacking soccer in the opening minutes, and East capitalized as Mateo Valle dribbled through the West defense for a goal in the sixth minute of action.
“It was huge to come out and get that goal,” Chaput said. “They played us well last time and they played great tonight. But getting that goal took the pressure off us and allowed us to open up the game a little bit. It made all the difference.”
West battled but was unable to get back into things in the first half. East continued to threaten but went into the locker room with a 1-0 lead.
The Warriors were shorthanded because of injuries but made a game of things in the second half, creating chances but not being able to put the ball in the back of the net.
“We talked about it before the game,” said West head coach Hazael Avila. “We knew we were shorthanded and it seems like we always are against East and that’s unfortunate. But these guys stepped up, they put in minutes and there were guys out there playing positions that they’ve never had to pay before. It was a great effort from them. They do as much as they can during practice and they prepare harder than any kids I have ever coached, it shows on the field.”
It wasn’t until the 75th minute when Alejandro Chavez scored on a ball bouncing in the box that things were decided.
“It was amazing to score and to get a win over our rivals,” Chavez said. “It felt great scoring, I just tried to help out my team anyway I could and I’m just so happy we were able to come out on top.”
Mateo Lauper made a difference for the Warriors in the second half but was limited to just 20 minutes as he works his way back from a hamstring injury and was unable to score.
“He’s a competitor and he just hates losing,” Avila said. “You can’t fault an athlete for that and he just tried so hard while he was out there. But we have to worry about what’s best for him in the long run too. But he’s a winner by heart and he doesn’t like coming off the field. .
Lauper despite the loss is looking at the positives.
“There’s not a single player out there that I wouldn’t give my all for and I know they’d do the same,” Lauper said. “They gave their all and even though we lost we fought the whole night.”
The Titans know they have their work cut out for them to keep their district lead for the rest of the season.
“If we play our game we can beat anyone anytime out,” Chavez said. “We just have to play fast and do what Coach Chaput teaches us. If we do that I know we’ll be good.”
