De’Everitt Ross isn’t sure when the next time he will play a baseball game will be.
So he wanted to make sure he made the final game of the VISD Baseball Tournament count.
“It was very important to go out there and play our best today,” Ross said. “Just to get a win against your crosstown rival is enough. But I wanted to make sure we ended this the right way since we won’t be able to play for a few weeks.”
No UIL team will play from Monday through March 29, as all athletic competitions have been shut down due to the spread of COVID-19.
Victoria East started Saturday with a sour taste in their mouths, losing 7-2 to Tuloso-Midway. That was supposed to be the teams only game of the day, but after Yoakum had to leave the tournament early, East had the opportunity to play Victoria West.
The Titans bounced back in the second game of its double header, beating Victoria West 9-2.
“Our goal for today was just to come out and finish strong,” said East head coach Wes Kolle. “We weren’t able to do that against TM, we had a lead and lost it, but Tuloso-Midway is a great team and results aren’t always going to go your way.
“When the opportunity presented itself to get another game in we just shifted gears and refocused. I’m proud of the way we did that and proud of De’Everitt. He went out there and did a great job for us, and the defense backed him up well. It was a good way to finish the tournament.”
Ross finished the game with with five innings pitched and struck out four while allowing three hits and one earned run. He also went 1-for-3 at the plate and had an RBI.
“It was a big game for him,” Kolle said. “He had some rough outings earlier in the season at tournaments, but he keeps working and that’s what we tell the guys. Keep working, do your job and be ready. It’s a testament to the work he’s done between games and being ready when he is called upon.”
The Warriors went into the game with a different strategy than East. With the team not being able to play real games for two weeks, West head coach Manny Alvarado wanted to make sure that some people that hadn’t gotten playing time recently got an opportunity.
“We just wanted to get some work in for some guys that hadn’t been out there in a long time,” he said. “We have to be able to count on our depth and hopefully those guys will be able to step during the district race.”
Arnold Canales helped lead the Warriors and went 2-for-2 with a double, an RBI and drew a walk.
“It’s disappointing the way it ended today,” Canales said. “East is a very talented team and we really wanted to beat them, this is a statement game and a rivalry, and we just came up short.”
Alvarado plans to treat every week as a game week, even with the extra time off.
“We don’t plan on altering anything,” he said. “We’re going to go out and practice and then on days where we would have games were going to try and scrimmage so we can stay in game mode. We just have to focus on staying in shape while we don’t have any games.”
Kolle is also focused on how to keep his team ready for when they resume District 30-5A play.
“We just have to get through this time off and get back to district. Then it’s one pitch, one inning one game at a time. We have to focus on winning pitches and not break things down in to games. If we win pitches and do that enough times throughout ball games, the scoreboard will take care of itself.”
VISD Tournament
Victoria East 9, Victoria West 2
East 110 25 — 9 3 0
West 100 10 — 2 4 3
W: De’Everett Ross
Highlights — (E) Cameron Puente 1-for-3, 2 RBIs; Matthew Gomez 1-for-2, 3 RBIs; Marquis Kuykendall 1-for-4, RBI; Ross 1-for-3, RBI. (W) Arnold Canales 2-for-2, 2B, RBI; Mathew DeLaGarza 1-for-2.
Corpus Christi Tuloso-Midway 7, Victoria East 2
Tuloso-Midway: 000 043
East: 010 010
W: Chris Malone
Highlights: (TM) Jordan Bueno 2-for-2, 2 HR, 6 RBIs; Miles Hellums, 2-for-4, 2 runs; (VE) Trent Nieto 1-for-2, 1 RBI, Jarod Tipton 1-for-2, 1 RBI.
