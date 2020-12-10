Victoria East needed to win it’s final four games to qualify for the Class 5A, Division I playoffs. But for its opponent, Weslaco East, four games made up its entire season.
The team’s in the Rio Grande Valley have done their best to play meaningful football despite the present threat of COVID-19. The result was shortened seasons for every team in The Valley, including the Wildcats.
Despite only having four games on the year, Weslaco East took care of business, winning all four games by an average of 38 points to claim its second straight district title.
When East travels to Bobby Lackey Stadium in Weslaco for a 7 p.m. game on Friday night, it will be the Titans’ second playoff appearance in three years.
“They’re a solid program and they pretty much ‘do what they do,’” said East head coach Roland Gonzalez. “They’re going to come out and they’re going to be well prepared whether it’s four games or 12 games, so we feel like we’re confident in what we’re going to see so we’re preparing properly for those things.”
East has made it back to the playoffs thanks in large part to the running ability of senior running back Alan Jimenez.
The Titans found themselves in fourth place in District 15-5A, Division I at the end of October and needed to win out against Corpus Christi King, Gregory-Portland, CC Ray and CC Moody.
Jimenez, who starts a chant every week to hype up his teammates, took up the call and rushed for over 100 yards in each game and scored 11 touchdowns over the four games to help the Titans secure a playoff spot.
On the year, Jimenez rushed for 1,032 yards and 18 touchdowns.
“We just played for each other and thought of the good opportunities that we had,” Jimenez said. “A lot of teams got shut down cause of COVID. We decided to play as a family, play for each other and go out there and play as hard as we can.”
Weslaco East has made the playoffs 14 straight seasons and reached the third round last year as a 6A school.
The Wildcats and Victoria East last played in the 2011 area round with the Wildcats winning 49-36.
A run heavy offense, the Wildcats mainly employ seniors Avery Bowen and Gio Guerra in their attack. Bowen has rushed for 503 yards and eight touchdowns while Guerra has 473 rushing touchdowns and eight scores.
Overall, East thinks it has an advantage in having played a full season where obstacles have been faced and younger players have been forced to step up.
“I definitely think it makes us stronger as a team,” said senior quarterback Latavian Johnson. “Not only that but it helps with our chemistry. It helps us with our bonds and we know what each other can do and how we do it.”
Friday will mark the first football game in two weeks for either team.
Weslaco East took the top seed in District 16-5A Division I after mutually deciding to cancel it’s season finale with McAllen Memorial. The teams were named co-district champions as a result.
Both sides have used the extra week to get healthy and to study their next opponent.
The one thing East cannot prepare for is the three and a half hour drive from Victoria to Weslaco. East’s last trip to the Valley was it’s 69-21 loss to Mission Veterans Memorial in the 2018 bi-district round.
“We’ve really stressed that every trip is a business trip, not a field trip, and the kids have done a great job of handling that,” Gonzalez said. “One of the things about going to The Valley is that it’s kind of a double trip, it’s extra long, but our coaches have done a good job in planning the trip and creating rest stops to stretch our legs and keep our body underneath us.”
Regardless, after a year where the entire football season was in doubt due to COVID-19, the Titans are excited to chase their first playoff victory since 2016.
“We’re going to go out there and show them what we’ve got, why we made it to the playoffs and that we deserve to be there,” Johnson said.
