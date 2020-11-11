Victoria East took a step in the right direction last week.
Coming off three straight losses, the Titans (3-3, 2-3) snatched a 41-6 win over Corpus Christi King.
“The kids just came out and played with great effort,” said East head coach Roland Gonzalez. “The coaches did a great job of preparing the kids and we just matched up well with them. Everyone came out and played really physical.”
The Titans three losses came to District 15-5A, Division I’s only three undefeated teams. Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial, Flour Bluff and Victoria West.
“We have a great core of leadership with these players,” Gonzalez said. “They understand what they’re facing in front of them and that we were playing quality teams and still have a big portion of the season left. They did a good job of putting those games behind us and moving forward.”
The Titans were led by 125 yards rushing from Jadon Williams while Alan Jimenez had 1-3 yards rushing and Latavian Johnson had 82 yards rushing and 87 yards passing.
“Both Jadon and Latavian are very gifted,” Gonzalez said. “They have different strengths and it just depends on the need and the situation in the game. We’re blessed to have two quality kids who can play the position and using that.”
Defensively, it was East’s second best game of the season, only behind its effort vs. Corpus Christi Carroll.
The Titans will take on Gregory-Portland (2-5, 2-4) at 7 p.m. Thursday at Frostbank Field at Memorial Stadium. The Wildcats are led by senior running back Kaleem Gholsby, who has 793 yards and 9 touchdowns on the season.
“We have to be physical against them like we were last week,” Gonzalez said. “We have to be sound in our reads. They have good schemes and I’m sure they’ll try to run against us. They can pass the ball as well and we just have to be ready.”
Like East Gregory-Portland play two quarterbacks, with Gage Gleinig who has 544 yards passing and 5 TD’s and 245 yards rushing on the season, and Devon Mauch, who has 424 yards passing on the season.
“This is the biggest game of the season we’ve had so far,” Gonzalez said. “They’re a quality team and a quality program. They’re going to come in here and give it everything, so we have to go out, put forth great effort and put our best foot forward.”
Every game is important to the Titans, as they sit in a three way tie for fourth place and the last playoff spot in district.
“You can’t get too high or too low. You have to maintain an even keel perspective,” Gonzalez said. “The kids understand what’s at stake. It’s homecoming, its a big week for us and we’re excited about getting to it.”
