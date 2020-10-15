Following a 61-7 District 15-5A, Division I loss to Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial, the Victoria East Titans (2-1, 1-1) travel to Flour Bluff (3-0, 2-0) to take on the Hornets Friday.
“We had a pretty decent practice this week. The kids are working very hard,” said East head coach Roland Gonzalez.
The Titans will lean on sophomore quarterback Jadon Williams (323 yards passing, 109 rushing) as well as running back Alan Jimenez (136 yards). Williams will look to receivers Evan Brown and Terrance Terrell.
Flour Bluff, which comes off a 49-28 win over Corpus Christi King, will look to use their size on the front lines to their advantage.
“Flour Bluff is a very talented football team.,” said Gonzalez. “They are large up front and they play physical football on both sides of the ball.”
As for East, they will rely on their speed to counter the Hornet offense and defense.
“We need to get their offense and defense out of their comfort zone,” said Gonzalez. “Our offense needs to consistently move the ball down the field.”
East will look to ramp up its offense as they scored 28 points in their first two games. Their defense only allowed 23 points in the first two games.
Leading they way for the Titan defense will be Trent Zappe, Jhodey Punch, Marquise Kuykendall and Joe Valenzuela.
The winner of Friday's contest will be one step closer to a playoff berth.
