Because of weather, Victoria East and UHV had baseball and softball games postponed Friday.
East's baseball game against Corpus Christi Moody has been moved to Saturday. The Titans will play at 1 p.m. at Riverside Stadium.
UHV has rescheduled it's baseball series against Our Lady of the Lake University to Sunday and Monday. The Jaguars will play 1 p.m. Sunday with game two starting 30 minutes after the end of game one and will play at noon Monday.
UHV also was forced to postpone its series against Texas A&M San Antonio to Sunday and Monday. Games will be played at 1 p.m. Sunday and noon Monday.
