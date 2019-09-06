The Wildcats (2-0) struck first early on a 3-yard touchdown run by Kaleem Gholsby and followed with an 18-yard field goal by Nathan Bowden seven minutes later.
East (0-2) drove to the 12-yard line on its first possession but was unable to score. Three possessions later, the Titans reached the red zone again but failed to convert after back-to-back penalties and a fumble.
Gregory-Portland took advantage by scoring on a Jeremy Barker 9-yard touchdown pass to Jude Wiggins to give the Wildcats a 16-0 halftime lead.
Victoria East quarterback Latavian Johnson cuts back towards the middle of the field as Gregory Portland's Kingsley Havens attempts to run him down. During Friday's, week two, matchup at Memorial Stadium.
Victoria East running back William Garley runs up the middle as Gregory-Portland defenders close in during the Week Two matchup at Memorial Stadium. Gregory Portland won 29-7.
Evan Lewis | elewis@vicad.com
"We had a lot to overcome in this game," said East head coach Roland Gonzalez. "The main thing I can say is I'm proud of these young men. They stayed together, and we got better from last week."
Junior Latavian Johnson got the start at quarterback for East and showed signs of success.
Johnson rushed for 55 yards on nine carries. He also passed for 60 yards.
But Ethan White returned to quarterback to start the fourth quarter and threw four passes for 48 yards — including the Titans' lone touchdown on a 28-yard pass to Koby Levigne with 7 minutes left in the game.
"It's a good learning experience for us," said Levigne, who caught five passes for 79 yards. "We need to take all the information we lacked and use it to get better and learn from our mistakes. I feel like we're a smart enough team to get things done."
The Wildcats were led by quarterback Jeremy Barker, who passed for 237 yards and two touchdowns.
Gregory-Portland did the majority of its damage through the air but still managed to rush for 90 yards.
"We came out here trying to show our best, but we got hurt in the passing game," said East linebacker Trent Zappe. "We can get better as a team, but we need to work hard. This game doesn't tell our future; it's just one game."
