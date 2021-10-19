All year long, Victoria East has been looking for that season-defining win.
The Lady Titans showed promise at times but found themselves among the bottom teams in District 29-5A.
Yet, hosting Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial on senior night, East got the chance to play spoiler.
The Lady Titans got off to a fast start, winning Set 1, 25-10 and coming back to win 3-2 (25-10, 21-25, 25-23, 17-25, 15-9) and upset a Lady Eagles team fighting for playoff seeding.
"We had the momentum that first set," said East coach Danna Wincher. "I knew if we pulled it out, we were gonna be victorious. That was the story all year long. We fought hard that first set and once it either went our way or didn't, it kind of determined our momentum for the rest of the game."
Momentum was constantly in swing between the two teams and the middle sets saw little margin for error.
East (11-21, 5-9) led 13-7 in Set 2, but Vets came back to win 25-21. Conversely, Vets led 23-20 late in Set 3, but East scored five straight points to win 25-23.
"We're really happy that we were able to push through," said East senior Anahi Sugaki said. "We've been working for it all season and it finally all came together."
Sugaki and Abigail DeDear led East's offense with 10 and 12 kills, respectively. Hayden Ramirez and Devanie Armstrong led with 27 and 20 assists, while Trinity Morris had 12 assists, second to junior Sarah Castaneda's 20.
"Our main goal was to leave with no regrets and play with every piece of love and heart," Morris said. "Dig deep and go to till game was over, till that score said it was in our favor."
East needed every point it scored in the middle sets, but Vets ran away with a 25-17 win in Set 4 to force a fifth and decisive set.
Veterans Memorial head coach Shelby Chapa received a yellow card from the referees during Set 4. A Vets assistant was then red carded in between Sets 4 and 5 after arguing the initial yellow.
The fifth set again saw leads exchanged between the two teams, but East found energy for one more comeback to take the set 15-9 and win the game.
"It was a proud moment," Wincher said. "It just validated what I always believed from the get go. I hate that it took almost at the end of the season to put it all together, but I never once doubted my team. Knew they had it in them, it just was them finishing and believing that they could do it."
For a group that did not win a game in 2020, the seniors were in tears after the victory on senior night.
"That was our main goal walking in was to leave a legacy and change what we had from last year," Morris said. "We went against adversity and came on top this year, that's all I could ask for."
The Lady Titans will have two more chances to play spoiler as they closes their season with road games at Gregory-Portland and Flour Bluff.
"I just want my team to be competitive," Wincher said. "That's what I told them, we don't have anything to lose. The only thing is for us to continue with the growth in the overall program. And so, if I can upset somebody else, that's my goal."
DISTRICT 29-5A
Victoria East 3, Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial 2
Vets 10 25 23 25 9
East 25 21 25 17 15
Highlights: (E) Kate Aguayo 5 digs, 3 kills, 1 ace; Devanie Armstrong 26 digs; Trinity Bauman 12 digs; Sarah Castaneda 5 digs, 20 assists; Olivia Conley 3 digs, 2 kills, .5 blocks; Abigail DeDear 2 digs, 12 kills; Trinity Morris 9 digs, 12 assists, 2 aces; Hayden Ramirez 27 digs, 9 kills, 1 ace; Anahi Sugaki 6 digs, 10 kills, 1 assist; Emily Wall 4 digs, 3 digs, 4 blocks. Records: East 11-21, 5-9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.