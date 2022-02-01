There is little margin for error in Victoria East’s final three games of the regular season.
The Lady Titans downed Corpus Christi King by two points on Friday, holding fourth place in District 29-5A.
If East lost Tuesday’s game against Gregory-Portland, it would risk falling behind Corpus Christi Moody for the final playoff spot.
But the Lady Titans used a 45-point first-half performance at the East gym to defeat G-P, 72-35, and move one step closer to the their 12th straight playoff appearance.
“It does add a little bit of pressure, but if we stick to the things we know, the basic things we know and execute them, we know we can get there,” said East’s C’niaha Randle.
Facing a height disadvantage against the LadyCats, East (15-18, 8-6) used its speed to block out in the paint and score off fast breaks.
East forced four turnovers in the first half, and Randle had five rebounds to build a 45-13 halftime lead.
Hannah Tyler led East with 20 points, including two 3-pointers, while Ariel Haas finished the game with a double-double of 14 points and 10 rebounds.
“Our hustle helped us a lot into scoring baskets and getting fast breaks and getting rebounds,” Haas said. “We know that we have to win every game to get to the playoffs, so we’re trying to go one game at a time.”
East had four players reach double digits scoring with Ariana Ramsey and Lamira Cleavland scoring 13 and 10 points, respectively.
G-P mounted a comeback in the fourth quarter, outscoring East 19-9 by forcing five turnovers.
But the Lady Titans came back with six forced turnovers in the fourth quarter, including two each by Randle and Chloe Buckner to put them back up by 30 and securing the win.
“We realized that we were relaxing because we were thinking, ‘Oh, we’re fine. We’re fine,’” Randle said. “But they hustled and they don’t stop hustling, so we realized that we needed to keep hustling.”
With Moody’s 44-43 loss to Victoria West on Tuesday, an East win or a Moody loss on Friday would secure a playoff spot for the Lady Titans.
District 29-5A
Victoria East 72, Gregory-Portland 35
Points: (GP) R. Powell 6, A. Schaberg 4, K. Linman 3, C. Galvan 4, A. Vest 2, C. Nesloney 3, Y. Rios 1, M. Kilgore 8, K. Vest 4; (E) C’niaha Randle 3, Hannah Tyler 20, Nevaeh Sanchez 2, Chloe Buckner 8, Ariana Ramsey 13, Brayndee Muncrief 2, Lamira Cleavland 10, Ariel Haas 14.
Halftime: East 45-13. 3-pointers: Powell, Linman, Galvan, Nesloney, Tyler 2. Records: G-P 3-12 in district; East 15-18, 8-6.
