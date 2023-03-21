Alyssa Sauceda showed out at the Texas High School Women’s Powerlifting Association Class 5A, Division l Championship on Saturday.
The Victoria East sophomore placed first in the 181 pound division with a total lift of 1,240 pounds to help East place first overall in the team standings.
Sauceda ended the meet, which was held at the Comerica Center in Frisco, with state records in the total lift, the squat (500 pounds) and bench (300 pounds).
She also added a 440 pound deadlift and was named the outstanding lifter in each of the four categories in her weight class.
East’s Maddisin Ruiz placed second in the 114 pound weight class with a total lift of 820 pounds.
Christian Hernandez ended the meet second in the 198 pound weight class, while Aaliyah Izaguirre (97 pound weight class) and Mylie Martinez (181 pound weight class) added two third place finishes for the Lady Titans.
Victoria West placed sixth overall in the team standings.
The Lady Warriors were led by senior Karla Linares, who won state in the 97 pound weight class after tying the state total record lift of 725 pounds.
West’s Alysse Gonzales finished second in the 220 pound weight class with a 1,075 total lift, while Hailey Byrd placed third in the 198 pound weight class with a 1,050 pound lift.
Calhoun wins silver at state
Calhoun's girls powerlifting team placed second in the Class 4A, Division l State Championship held at the Comerica Center in Frisco on Friday.
Jaycee Barnes won the 181 pound weight class with a 1,090 pound total lift. She added a 240 pound bench press and a 390 pound deadlift.
Victoria Varela placed second in the 114 pound weight class with a total lift of 890 pounds, while Angelina Calzada also placed second in the 259+ weight class with a 1,165 pound total lift.
Hser Ther rounded out lifters in the top three for the Sandies, taking home bronze in the 148 pound weigh class with a 960 pound total lift.
Victoria East
Avery Cano
-5th Place 97 pounds weight class
Aaliyah Izaguirre
-3rd Place 97 pounds weight class
Jovanna Hernandez
-9th Place 105 pound weight class
Maddisin Ruiz
-2nd Place 114 pound weight class
Jayla Hernandez
-6th Place 123 pound weight class
Natalie DeLosSantos
-11th Place 123 pound weight class
Zandra Martinez
-13th Place 148 pound weight class
Alyssa Sauceda
-1st Place 181 pound weight class
-Outstanding Squat - Heavyweight, 500 pounds
-Outstanding Bench - Heavyweight, 300 pounds
-Outstanding Deadlift - Heavyweight, 440 pounds
-Outstanding Total - Heavyweight, 1,240 pounds
-State Squat Record, 500 pounds
-State Bench Record, 300 pounds
-State Total Record, 1,240 pounds
Mylie Martinez
-3rd Place 181 pound weight class
Mia Lopez
-8th Place 198 pound weight class
Christen Hernandez
-2nd Place 198 pound weight class
Olivia Zboral
-4th Place 220 pound weight class
Genesis Rodriguez
-5th Place 259+ pound weight class
Victoria West
Karla Linares, Senior
-1st place 97 pound weight class
-Tied State Total Record 725 pounds
Bianca Duron, Freshman
-8th place 114 pound weight class
-total lifted: 695 pounds
Zariah Dean, Junior
-7th place 132 pound weight class
-total lifted: 845 pounds
Tori Patek, Sophomore
-5th place 148 pound weight class
-total lifted: 910 pounds
Greenly Martinez, Senior
-12 place, 148 pound weight class
-total lifted: 860 pounds
Hailey Bryd, Senior
-3rd place 198 pound weight class
-total lifted: 1,050 pounds
Alyse Gonzales, Senior
-2nd place 220 pound weight class
-total lifted: 1,075 pounds