Victoria East and Victoria West’s District 15-5A, Division l was highly competitive last season.
Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial and Gregory-Portland, both finishing 7-1 in district play, were named co-district champions, while Flour Bluff, which finished third in the district, came just one game short of making it to the state final.
And even though this year the two Victoria schools moved into District 14-5A, Division I without Flour Bluff and Gregory-Portland, they will still face high-level competition in six Corpus Christi teams, including Veterans Memorial and Miller.
"They're hungry, too, the Corpus schools,” said West head coach Courtney Boyce. “Everybody in our district has something to prove. It's a brand new year, brand new team. That's the exciting part about it. (My team has) already been gelling through the offseason ... There's nobody that we will take lightly."
However, before West will get to district competition, they will have big tests in their non-district schedule, facing schools the likes of Davenport, Glenn, and Alice.
"It's gonna be a tough non-district. I wouldn't ask for anything less for our guys and they understand that,” Boyce said. “You can see a different intensity at practice, a different type of focus going into the season."
Boyce and his Warriors will see the return of 12 starters from last year's team, which advanced to the bi-district round of the playoffs before falling to McAllen Memorial 50-28.
Senior wide receiver D’Andre Fillmore highlights the returners from last year's Warriors team that finished 6-5.
During last season's run to the playoffs, Fillmore had 55 receptions for 770 yards and six touchdowns, which helped him total 1,231 all-purpose yards for the season.
East senior quarterback Jadon Williams highlights the returners on the Titans.
Last season, Williams was a threat through the air and on the ground, tallying 1,874 passing yards and 1,167 rushing yards.
In total, the Titans have nine returning starters on offense, and six on defense from last season's team that finished 6-4 and narrowly missed the playoffs.
“We have a lot of kids back. There’s a lot of experience on both sides of the ball,” said East head coach Roland Gonzalez. “I’m very optimistic about us being very competitive this year.”
After finishing last season 12-2 under first-year head coach Ben Bitner, Veterans Memorial is looked as one of the favorites to be named district champion this year.
The Eagles have been made it to the state quarterfinals for the past three seasons.
