A 3-2 loss to San Antonio Alamo Heights in the Region IV-5A semifinals is more than enough motivation for Victoria East.
The Lady Titans won’t have to wait long for a shot at redemption with the season set to begin Friday against Edinburg Vela in the Wildcat Supercup.
“The girls are looking to go further than they ever have before,” said East coach Misty Boenig. “They are working hard and wanting to make sure they do what it takes to go to that next level. “The seniors are pushing the young players to be the best they can can be.”
The Lady Titans put together an 18-7-3 record and finished third among 32 teams in the region last season.
It was the first regional tournament appearance for East since 2013.
“I attribute it to the leadership we have on the field,” Boenig said. “Every group that graduates leaves something behind and the young groups see the tradition, and the things we do in our culture. It’s almost like the more success we have, the next group wants.”
The Lady Titans will return 12 seniors, which includes captains Kyleigh Spree-Kolos, Chloe Spencer and Jonbenet Limon.
Spree-Kolos led East last season with 36 goals.
“This whole group is special,” Boenig said. “I’ve got 12 seniors, and this is a special group of ladies. It will be hard seeing them graduate, but the youngins are ready to learn from the upperclassmen. The younger talent is still there and the drive is still there.”
NOTE: East opens District 30-5A play at 6 p.m. Jan. 14 against Calhoun at Memorial Stadium.
East boys look to pick up from last year’s success
Victoria East coach Josh Chaput is confident his team has what it takes to make another playoff run.
Chaput, who is entering his sixth season as head coach, has 12 players returning from last year’s team, which advanced to the Class 5A area round with a record of 13-7-3.
“The guys are excited,” Chaput said. “They are looking forward to the season, and have been waiting for this since last year. We have a good core and young team that’s ready to get after it.”
The Titans will look to captains Joe Aguirre, Jair Sanchez and Santiago Villafranco to lead the way in 2020.
“I like our communication on and off the field,” Chaput said. “I also like our intensity defensively, and I like our organization. The only thing we need to work on more is finishing when we have the opportunity to do so.”
The Titans also return goalkeeper Xavier Moore, who made his share of big plays last season.
“I think it’s handed down from the leadership each year, and they want to continue the East tradition,” Chaput said of last year’s success. “They are the ultimate competitors.”
NOTE: East opens District 30-5A play at 8 p.m. Jan. 14 against Calhoun at Memorial Stadium.
West girls have high expectations in 2020
The Victoria West girls finished third in District 30-5A and made it to the bi-district round of the playoffs for the second year in a row.
“I have never had a team that has gotten better than third place in district, so that is obviously a big goal for us this season,” said West coach Courtney Stoltenberg, who is now in her third season. “And honestly, it’s just getting past that first round of playoffs — that’s the biggest thing for us. It’s something I have never accomplished and something I don’t think anyone on our team has ever accomplished,” she added. “That is what we are out to do this season.”
Stoltenberg thinks that the teams’ experience will be an asset this season.
The Warriors return 12 players from last year, including three seniors.
Stoltenberg thinks the teams’ experience will be an asset.
“Our team was extremely young last year,” she said. “Now that some of those players have worked through a full varsity season and played on that level, I think they will be ready for the competition.”
The girls finished last season with a 8-4-2 record and a 6-3-2 record in district.
Key returners include Jaydn Rangel, who was named the newcomer of the year in District 30-5A last season, Brianna Arguellez, Macey Franz and Annelies Covarrubias.
“I think we can be better than we were last year,” Stoltenberg said. “Everyone in this program intends on making that happen.”
NOTE: West opens district against Corpus Christi Carroll on Jan. 14 at 6 p.m.
West boys seek another playoff run
Ending a four-year playoff drought last season has Victoria West hungry for more.
The Warriors made it to the bi-district round last season, but fell to Cigarroa.
West coach Hazael Avila and his team are ready to take the next step.
“Our kids realized the kind of effort it took to get into the playoffs and compete at a high level,” Avila said. “Now we just have to learn to not let up. Not only do we want to make the playoffs this year, we want to move on past the first round. That’s the goal we’ve set for ourselves since the offseason, and it’s something that we want to do to show that we are improving and getting better on a year-to-year basis.”
Avila takes over the reins this year as head coach.
He shared the position with Julio Delgado the past two years.
Delgado is now the head coach at Wharton.
Avila said the Warriors have changed formations from a 4-4-2 to a 4-3-3 and that he expects the switch to allow the team to play a more counter-attacking and aggressive style that gives the team more versatility on the attack.
Key returners at West include midfielder Kase Eliot, Jayden Dolezal at right forward, Luis Rivas at center forward, Damien Rojas at centerback and Trevor Seerden in goal. Some newcomers that Avila expects to make an impact are Armando Rojas and Fernando Rojas, along with Mateo Lauper, who leads the Warriors in goals through the teams scrimmages.
“It’s a work in progress,” Avila said. “Our six guys up top have all played together and have chemistry except for one newcomer. What needs work is the chemistry on our back line. We only have one starter returning so they are all learning to communicate and understand where they will be. So right now that’s our biggest issue, and what we are going to have to improve on.”
The Warriors finished in fourth place with a 9-8-5 record last season and a 7-5-4 mark in District 30-5A.
But Avila has higher expectations this season.
“There’s still a lot to improve on,” he said. “We are nowhere near the level that we need to be when district comes around. But I have seen that our passing has been crisper and our team chemistry and effort has been really good. We just need to get better at finishing a game and not just playing hard the first 40 minutes, but the entire game. If we do want to make a deep run in the playoffs, we need to continue to improve and be a lot better that what we are playing right now.”
NOTE: West opens district against Corpus Cristi Carroll on Jan. 14 at 8 p.m.
St. Joseph boys hope to continue history
St. Joseph defeated Corpus Christi Incarnate Word 3-1 on Dec. 13 to win its first district game in school history. The Flyers will continue play against Laredo on Jan. 7 before resuming district play Jan. 10 against Corpus Christi John Paul II.
The Flyers are looking to make it to the playoffs after falling short last season.
The team is led by first-year coach Jared Taylor.
Lady Flyers on track for another successful season
The St. Joseph girls dominated district play last season and hope to do so again this year.
The Lady Flyers are led once again by coach George Kee, who led the team to the playoffs and the district title.
Bulldogs look to build momentum
The Yoakum boys made it to the area round of the Class 4A playoffs last season. They will be looking to build from that this year.
The Lady Bulldogs made the playoffs but only went as far as the bi-district round of the playoffs.
Gonzales determined after last year’s success
Gonzales is coming off a strong season in which they made it to the Region IV-4A semifinal after winning the District 29-4A championship.
The Apaches come into this season trying to find that same success and replicate last season’s performances.
The Lady Apaches made it to the bi-district round of the playoffs and will be looking to take a step further this season.
Calhoun ready for new season
Calhoun finished last season with a 13-6-3 record and a 9-4-3 record in District 30-5A, to finish third.
The Sandcrabs made it to the bi-district round of the playoffs but were defeated by Laredo Martin.
The Sandies went 10-10-3 with a 5-8-3 record in district last season.
The Calhoun girls missed the playoffs and will be trying to get back to the postseason this year.
Sharks hope to grow
Palacios comes off a campaign in which it made it to the Class 4A bi-district round of the playoffs before falling to Fulshear.
The Lady Sharks were unable to make the playoffs and will be in search of a better season this year.
Beeville plans to stay strong
The Beeville girls made it to the Region IV-4A semifinal last season before falling to Liberty Hill.
The Lady Trojans will be looking to keep its success going into this year and see how far it takes them.
The Trojans made the playoffs as a four seed last season but ran into Gonzales in Gonzales in the bi-district round, losing 7-0.
Beeville will be trying to take a step further this season both in District 30-4A and the playoffs.
Wharton boys begin with new coach
The Wharton boys will begin the season with a new head coach.
Julio Delgado takes over the Tigers after spending the lpast two seasons at Victoria West.
The Tigers are hoping to make it back to the playoffs after putting together an 11-5-1 record and winning the District 24-4A title with a 10-1-1 record.
El Campo girls and boys aim for success in new season
The El Campo girls and boys came up short of the playoffs last season.
The Ladybirds and Ricebirds will look to be competitive in a tough District 24-4A, which includes Wharton, Bay City, Columbia and Brazosport.
Bay City girls hope to get back to postseason
The Bay City girls’ soccer team put together a solid campaign with a 15-9-3 record and a 7-3-2 mark in District 24-4A play.
The LadyCats hope to make it back to the playoffs after advancing to the bi-district round a season ago.
