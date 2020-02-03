Victoria East and Victoria West are returning to Corpus Christi in District 15-5A, Division I.
The announcement came during UIL reclassification on Monday at the Region III Education service center.
The Titans and Warriors will rejoin Corpus Christi Carroll, Flour Bluff, Veterans Memorial, King, Moody, Ray and Gregory-Portland.
The only team leaving is Miller, which dropped to 4A, Division I.
Calhoun dropped to Class 4A, Division I with Alice, Beeville, Calallen, Tuloso-Midway and C.C. Miller.
Area teams learn district assignments
Following are the new districts involving area schools.
District 13-2A, Division I: Flatonia, Ganado, Schulenburg, Shiner, Weimar.
District 15-2A, Division I: Bloomington, Freer, Kenedy, Refugio, Three Rivers.
District 12-4A, Division I: Bay City, El Campo, Brazosport, Needville, Stafford, Columbia.
District 12-3A, Division I: Boling, Columbus, Hallettsville, Hempstead, Hitchcock, Yoakum.
District 15-2A, Division I: Aransas Pass, Edna, Goliad, Mathis, Orange Grove, Palacios, Industrial.
District 14-3A, Division II: Rice Consolidated, Danbury, East Bernard, Tidehaven, Van Vleck, Brazos.
District 15-2A, Division II: Dilley, George West, Karnes City, Natalia, Nixon-Smiley, Poth, Stockdale.
District 16-2A, Division II: Agua Dulce, Falls City, Louise, Pettus, Woodsboro, Yorktown, Runge.
District 12-4A, Division II: Bellville, La Marque, Royal, Sealy, Sweeny, Wharton.
District 13-4A, Division II: Cuero, Giddings, Gonzales, La Grange, Navasota, Smithville.
