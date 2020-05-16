Victoria East and Victoria West coaches, teachers and directors held a “Be the Light” drive-by on Tuesday and Friday to honor student-athletes during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Athletes from East and West, who normally have games on Tuesday and Friday during their respective seasons, were greeted by coaches and directors from the light at Sam Houston and Miori to the light at Miori and John Stockbauer.

Athletes, sports trainers, band members, cheerleaders, dancers, color guard members and flag runners were celebrated during the two days.

