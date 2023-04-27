Matthew Jackson is the first to admit the disappointment he felt when his track season in the long jump ended last year.

“I was leading the region last year, went to regionals and kind of had a slip up,” said the Victoria East senior. “This year I just gotta stay focused and go to regionals and do what I do.”

He, along with a number of other East and West athletes, will have the chance to advance to this year’s state meet at the Region IV-5A meet at Heroes Stadium in San Antonio on Friday and Saturday.

“Friday is going to come sooner than we think and we have to make things happen,” Jackson said. “It’s going to be two teams, three of us and we’re going to be battling it out for those spots to go to state.”

Jackson placed first at the area meet in Corpus Christi the long jump after recording a jump of 22-8. He will also be competing in the high jump and the 800-meter relay at the regional meet.

“We have to have near perfect handoffs. All of our splits have to be sub 22.5, I mean it’s gotta be quick,” Jackson said about his relay team. “We just gotta be quick and gotta be focused.”

The East girls will be representing the school in the 400- and 800-meter relays.

Maddisin Ruiz will be running the 100-meter dash, C’niaha Randle will be running the 200-meter dash and Keiyanah Lee will also be competing in the long jump.

“At the area (meet) we were very nervous, but we have to know to stay out of out heads and have our confidence up,” said Raquell Baladez, who will compete on the relay team. “Other than that, I’m sure we have it. I have confidence in us.”

Victoria West will be represented by Logan Cooper and Zorian Barfield.

Cooper will be competing in the boys’ 110- and 300-meter hurdles. He placed fourth in the 110 at the area meet with a time of 16.21 seconds, while he added a third place finish in the 300 with a time of 40.19 seconds.

Barfield will be competing in the long jump after placing second at the area meet with a 44-2 jump.