Monday was a long time coming for Victoria East and Victoria West.
Although Labor Day celebrates workers around the country, the Titans and Warriors were back to work rejoicing the return of football.
East and West held their first official practice of the year in preparation for a season that was pushed back because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’re very excited and it’s been long time coming,” said East coach Roland Gonzalez. “The level of commitment has been tremendous. It’s one of those things you don’t realize how much you appreciate something until there’s a chance it may not be there.”
The last time East or West stepped on the gridiron was nearly a year ago when the Warriors played San Antonio Harlan in the Class 5A, Division I area round and the Titans faced Corpus Christi Moody at Memorial Stadium.
West is hoping to build on its success last season, as it saw the Warriors finish the season 7-5 and 6-2 in District 15-5A, Division I.
“I think just getting out here and having a chance to put a helmet on and have a good practice was a great thing,” West head coach Courtney Boyce said. “This was a good step for us and I think the guys are just really looking forward to being able to put pads on Wednesday.”
The year 2020 has proved to be like no other after spring sports were suspended in March because of COVID-19, and the chances of having a football season became in question.
“Everyone out here is committed to making sure we’re able to play a full season,” Boyce said. “Everybody is enforcing the rules with each other and looking out for each other. It’s going to take the entire team making that effort and they understand that.”
The Titans will open the season Sept. 25 against San Antonio Southwest Legacy.
East is hoping to have a bounce back season after coming up short of the postseason a year ago.
The Titans finished with a 5-5 record and a 5-3 mark in District 15-5A, Division I – coming up short of the playoffs by one game.
“First and foremost, we’re excited to have an opponent,” Gonzalez said. “It’s going to be interesting because the whole clock has been turned back for everybody. We will do our best to prepare for Legacy because they are going to be a good opponent.”
The Warriors bring back 14 starters from last season. La’Trell Barfield, Colten Matus, Chase Patek, Dion Green, Daylen Moses, Joshua Zatopek, Damian Diaz, Tyler Baladez, Sammy Brito, Wade Leath, John Martinez, Jody Ybarra, Jalen Diaz and Beau Sciba.
West will open the season Sept. 25 against Boerne Champion, which made the Class 5A, Division II semifinals last year.
The Warriors will then be right into District 15-5A, as they face Flour Bluff on Oct. 2.
“I think they’re going to give us a very good test,” Boyce said. “It’s a very solid team, coming off a great run last year and I think it will be a big challenge for us. But that’s what you want. We’re going to have to be at our very best in all three phases and Boerne Champion is a team that will bring that out of you.”
East returns 13 starters in Trent Zappe, Ethan Farias, David Lopez, Hunter Crump, Angel Segura, Latavian Johnson, Alan Jimenez, Terrance Terrell, Evan Brown, Tyrese Jones, Joshua Cuellar, Jhoedy Punch and James Jones.
The Titans will have less than a month to prepare with District 15-5A, Division I play set to begin Oct. 1 against Corpus Christi Carroll.
“We have a really good core group of returning lettermen,” Gonzalez said. “Not only have they stepped up for themselves, but they have for their teammates. We are really pleased with how they have taken that leadership responsibility for kids that have not taken the field before.”
