Maegan Garza wants Victoria West to take the next step in her senior season.
The Warriors made the postseason for the first time since 2012, and Garza thinks this year’s group has a chance to go farther.
“We have to keep playing our hardest,” Garza said. “Last year, there was a lot of district games that we only lost by a run or two. If we just minimize our errors, then I’m sure that we can get a higher seed and make it make it past bi-district.”
West will open the season on Saturday in the College Station Tournament.
The Warriors start District 30-5A play on Feb. 25. Their first district game will be on the road at Corpus Christi Carroll.
“I’ve tried to show the new girls the ropes this year,” said junior Christine Wenske. “I want to show them what we’ve done and what were doing. I have just become more of a leader and decided to help some of them out.”
West has a new coach this season in Bo Dees.
“My main focus has been on teaching the players how to work,” Dees said. “I want them to understand just because things are difficult they shouldn’t give up and building that trust and faith in the process. These girls had a good season last year and I think they exceeded everyone’s expectations. So I think if we raise those expectations the sky is the limit.”
The Warriors return two seniors from last years team: Meagan Garza and Lacy Littles; and two juniors, Jaelah Johnson and Wenske.
“We definitely have bonded as a team so far,” Johnson said. “That’s going to help us get stronger because we are closer to each other. We’ve gotten stronger in the weight room, on the field and by coming together.”
Victoria East looking for turnaround
For the second straight season, the Victoria East softball team missed out on the postseason by one game after losing their last game of the season
A loss to Victoria West in the Lady Titans’ final District 30-5A game propelled the Warriors into the playoffs, but lengthened the Lady Titans playoff drought to five years.
“This year, I want to go in with the mindset of working on what we need to work on,” said East junior A’Nasia Wallace. “I want to help my team and they’re helping me get better. I love going up there and producing for my team.”
Victoria East’s A’Nasia Wallace on what she likes about this year’s team. Lady Titans open the regular season Feb. 18 against Calallen. @2nae7 pic.twitter.com/QInc8bxg7b— Rey Castillo (@reycastillo361) February 12, 2020
Wallace hit .414 with four home runs to lead the Lady Titans last season.
The Lady Titans have tried to put last season behind them this spring, and East head coach Melissa Buck is excited with what she has seen out of the group.”
“We’re way ahead of where I thought we’d be this early on,” Buck said. “We’ve had most of our kids all year and they’ve been working their tails off. We think they’re ready. They’ve made adjustments, and have played clean ball.”
Victoria East coach Melissa Buck talks about the team’s preparation for the new season. @TitanCoachBuck pic.twitter.com/NdQl12ybdc— Rey Castillo (@reycastillo361) February 12, 2020
East will open the season Tuesday at Calallen.
The team will face Calhoun in its first district game Feb. 25.
The Lady Titans will look to Cameron Steen and Neesa Poncio in the circle.
“I’ve been practicing my pitching a lot and putting in work,” said Steen, who is committed to UHV. “We’re going to be setting high goals this season, and we’re going to accomplish them. If someone has a bad game, I want to be there for my team and help them shake it off. We have a lot of good players and a lot of players that want to put in the work.”
Victoria East pitcher/3B Cameron Steen @Cameronsteen_ ready for her senior season. pic.twitter.com/GnVD9atgjn— Rey Castillo (@reycastillo361) February 12, 2020
Calhoun seeks to repeat success
Calhoun comes off a season in which the Sandies finished second in district and made the area round of the playoffs.
Daniel Castillo returns as Calhoun’s head coach and hopes that the team can carry last seasons success into this year.
“I think we can have the same type of performances as we did last year,” Castillo said. “We have one of our starting pitchers back but have had to switch out our catcher because one of them got hurt in basketball. But this group is working hard and they know what it takes to make it to the playoffs and know what we need to do.”
The Sandies return three seniors: Catherine Hernandez, Claire Blinka and Paige Weaver, and seven starters overall.
“It’s always good to have experience,” Castillo said. “Especially in close games this team has experience and they know what it takes to win. That helps them work for higher goals because they all know what needs to be done.”
Calhoun has focused on its offensive approach early in the season.
“Our hitting has been our key focus,” Castillo said. “We’ve also been working our pitcher out a little bit more and trying to build some of the younger, inexperienced players. That way the senior when the senior has to take a break we can have someone to back them up for a couple innings.”
