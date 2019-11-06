Victoria West's Emily Cotton and the Victoria East doubles team of Sadie Duran and Kinsey Faltysek were All-District 30-5A first-team team tennis selections.
Cotton was picked in girls singles and Duran and Faltysek were chosen in girls doubles.
East's Duran and Faltysek were also named to the second team in girls singles. The boys doubles team of Nick Blundell and Kyle Yang, boys single player Dustin Holland were also named to the second team for the Titans.
Girls singles players Kashish Chand, Hansa Saif and Laney Meyer, boys single player Aidan Hall, and the girls doubles teams of Cotton and Kashish and Meyer and Grace Guerrera were selected to the second team for the Warriors.
Calhoun boys singles player Joshua Huang was a second-team pick.
Earning honorable mention were West's Reagan Thompson, the doubles team of Logan Gusman and Gabriel Franco, East's Dustin Holland, and Calhoun's Ben Pena, Mason Reese, Azariah Lara and Emily Pfeifer.
All-district alternates included East's Brayden Koehl, Ori Ebner, Meshaela Alexander and Yssa Aranez.
