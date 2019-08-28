Victoria East and Victoria West are preparing for their second season in District 15-5A, Division I.
The Titans and Warriors joined the newly aligned district last season, with East finishing fourth to clinch a playoff berth.
The Titans put together a 5-3 record against West, Corpus Christi Carroll, Flour Bluff, Veterans Memorial, King, Miller, Moody and Ray.
“CCISD is a quality district,” said East coach Roland Gonzalez. “They have really good programs over there. We went out there and faced adversity, and our kids won the games we needed to win. We’re excited to return to this district. Our focus will be to stay healthy and create depth.”
West hopes things will be different this season after missing a postseason appearance.
The Warriors finished 5-5 last season but hope to improve with the return of quarterback Donovan Harris; running backs Tyvon Hardrick and Jonathan Buckner; wide receiver Kevin Rankin; linebackers Bill Sciba and James Avery; defensive linemen Tyler Miller, Colten Matus and Beau Sciba; and safety Bryce Sitka.
“This is going to be an extremely tough district,” said West head coach Courtney Boyce. “Almost every team is bringing back players and has explosive players on both sides of the football.”
West hopes to clinch a playoff berth for the first time since 2017.
The Warriors are in place to make a run after being picked to finish fourth in Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Magazine preseason District 15-5A poll.
“It’s going to be a grind,” Boyce said. “We have to take things day by day and focus on ourselves.”
Veterans Memorial captured the district championship last season with a 8-0 record.
The Eagles, who return six players on offense and five players on defense, advanced to the regional round before falling to Mission Veterans Memorial.
“In this district, every team is competitive from top to bottom,” said Veterans Memorial coach Cody Simper. “Both Victoria teams bring an interesting dynamic to this district. They’re very athletic teams, and they are well-coached. Coach Gonzalez and Boyce do a great job, and both teams will be in the mix for playoff spots and in the hunt for a district championship.”
Ray and Flour Bluff also made the postseason, but Veterans Memorial has been picked to win this season’s district title.
According to the Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine preseason state Class 5A, Division I poll, the Eagles, Buccaneers, Warriors and Hornets are expected to make the playoffs.
“Our expectations are to earn the right to be one of the four in the end,” said Miller coach Justen Evans. “We play in a really good district, and there will be eight other teams that will have a say about that. But we feel like we can be in the hunt.”
Evans said he isn’t taking any teams lightly. He knows any team can present a challenge on any given night.
“East and West are both very talented teams,” Evans said. “West is returning a lot of players from last year. “They’re one of the best teams coming back and should be competing for a playoff spot. East lost some people, but I believe Coach Gonzalez does a good job and will have them ready to play.”
The Buccaneers lost the final three games of the season to miss a playoff berth but return 17 starters, including quarterback Andrew Body and receiver Ralph Rodriguez.
“We have to focus on finishing down the stretch,” Evans said. “We can’t drop the last three like we did last year.”
East’s five district wins came against West, King, Carroll, Miller and Moody.
The Warriors defeated Ray, King, Moody and Flour Bluff.
“I think our team can be very good this year,” said West linebacker James Avery. “There is still a lot of stuff that we need to work on, but we just have to take things game by game and focus on improving each week.”
The Titans hope for another postseason run with the return of quarterback/wide receiver Ethan White; offensive linemen Hunter Crump and Dedrick Porter; wide receiver Koby Lavigne; linebacker Ethan Farias; safeties Tyree Haynes and Cyrus Sanchez; and defensive tackle Christian Mancillas.
The Titans will begin district play Sept. 13 at Corpus Christi Miller.
“I feel like we have experience of what kind of formations this district has,” Levigne said. “We can get a game plan together that will help us beat them.”
“It’s a good district,” added East linebacker Ethan Farias. “We’ll have to work hard as a team in order to get the job done.”
The Warriors open district play Sept. 13 against Moody at Memorial Stadium.
“Every senior this year has to be a leader,” Avery said. “We have to have every one of us bring up the younger classes coming in. We have to lead the team and show these younger kids the way to practice hard.”
