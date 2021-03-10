While those there didn’t realize it, last year’s Victoria ISD Tournament marked the end of all spring UIL sports.
The announcement of a two week suspension of all sports came on the first day of the tournament, but soon after the tournament ended everyone learned that the two week suspension would turn into all spring sports being cancelled and all UIL activity being cancelled until late summer.
But this year’s tournament has a different feel with both East and West gearing up to go fully into district play.
“The VISD Tournament is always really fun to be a part of,” said Victoria West head coach Manuel Alvarado. “We always start the season by travelling all over and we’ve been gone for two straight weekends, so it’s nice to have a weekend at home. From here on out for both us and East are playing on our home turf a lot. It’s going to be a really exciting weekend and I know were all looking forward to it.”
This year’s is the 52nd iteration of the VISD Tournament and will feature East, West, St. Joseph, Yoakum, Calallen, Corpus Christi Carroll and Houston Emery Weiner.
“It’s a solid field this year,” said Victoria East head coach Wes Kolle. “It’s just continuing what we’ve done the previous two tournaments with playing in the toughest fields we can. The biggest thing with these tournaments is playing the best competition out there and making sure to play sound fundamental baseball.”
The tournament season gives teams a chance to get extra reps before they get to the point where teams are playing two to three district games a week.
That extra time is a gift according to Alvarado.
“It’s extremely important,” said Alvarado. “This year it’s been even more important because we didn’t get any scrimmages in. It allows us to see how we compete against good teams and focus on little things with all our players. It helps us out a lot being able to get all these games against tough opponents in before we get into the heart of the district schedule.”
Both East and West are coming off District 29-5A losses heading into the tournament and will be looking to use it to gain momentum.
“We just have to remember that this loss isn’t the end of the world,” Alvarado said after West lost to Corpus Christi King Monday. “We’re just going to get ready for the tournament, we play four really good teams. Overall we’ve played really well early this season. But these extra tournament games will help us get some practice in.”
